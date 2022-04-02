The US Lower House passed a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level

Vista del Capitolio, sede del Congreso de EE.UU., en Washington, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Samuel Corum

The US Lower House passed Friday the 'More Act', a bill that decriminalizes marijuana at the federal level by removing it from the list of banned controlled substances, although it will still have to be debated by the Senate.

The initiative, presented by the Speaker of the Judiciary of the House of Representatives, Jerrold Nadler — a Democrat from New York — had 220 votes in favor and 204 against votes, according to several US media outlets.

Democrats argued that the outlawing of marijuana has had “particularly devastating consequences for minority communities,” who are “four times more likely” than white Americans to be arrested for possession of marijuana, even though they consume it at similar rates, he explained Friday in Congress the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Steny Hoyer.

“Such criminal records can persecute people of color and impact the trajectory of their lives indefinitely,” Hoyer said at the US Lower House session, as reported by 'USA Today'.

For their part, Republicans who have opposed the measure argued that marijuana “is a gateway drug that would lead to increased use of opioids and other dangerous substances.” In addition, they have argued that marijuana sold today “is much more potent than what was sold decades ago”, something that would generate “greater deterioration for those who consume it”, according to the Fox network.

In the United States, cannabis is legal for adult use in 19 states, and for medical use in 36 states. If this bill were to go ahead in the Senate, it would end the federal ban, but it would leave legalization to the states, according to Forbes magazine. In December 2020, the US Lower House already approved a similar measure, although it was left without the approval of the Senate.

Recently, the leader of the Democrats in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, positioned himself in an interview with Efe in favor of “legalizing” cannabis and argued that this measure will help bring justice to African-American and Hispanic minorities, disproportionately imprisoned for the possession of that substance.

Schumer is one of the few US political leaders who has spoken out in favor of decriminalizing marijuana, whose recreational use is legal in 18 of the country's 50 states while another 37 allow medical use, although the ban is maintained at the federal level.

“I am now in favour of legalization. And I hope we can do that,” said the Democratic leader. Schumer referred to the experiment that began in the US years ago with the legalization of marijuana in a few states, such as Oregon and Colorado, and the criticism that this movement aroused for the fear of increased crime or increased drug use.

“All that didn't happen and there was freedom for the people who wanted to consume it. And there were no such bad effects,” said Schumer, who in 2018 first introduced a bill to decriminalize marijuana

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)

