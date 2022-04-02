The United States celebrated the ceasefire agreed in Yemen

FILE PHOTO: A worker reacts as he stands on the wreckage of a vehicle oil and tires store hit by Saudi-led air strikes, in Sanaa, Yemen July 2, 2020. Picture taken July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah//File Photo

The United States welcomed the fact that both the international coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the Huthis have accepted the organization's proposed two-month truce and called on all parties to adhere to this ceasefire “for the sake of the Yemeni people.”

“More than seven years of struggle have caused great suffering and destruction throughout the country. Yemenis demand peace. It is time for the parties to listen to them and seize this decisive moment,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Thus, Blinken stressed that efforts should be focused “on ensuring a lasting ceasefire and participating in an inclusive political process” led by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, “whose support will work closely with the US Special Envoy, Tim Lenderking.”

“We will continue to work closely with the UN to support the truce that, if fully implemented, would stop fighting and attacks for at least 60 days and facilitate the flow of goods and people, providing much-needed relief to millions of Yemenis as they observe the holy month of Ramadan,” he said.

The warring parties in Yemen, whose conflict has led to the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet, according to the UN, reached an agreement on Friday for a two-month comprehensive ceasefire that will begin this Saturday, coinciding with the beginning of the Muslim holy month of ramadan.

This truce, one of the longest since the beginning of the conflict in 2014, was announced by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, and was achieved after lengthy talks with the belligerent groups promising to lift the blockade of the main facilities controlled by the Houthi rebels.

“The parties to the conflict have responded positively to the United Nations proposal for a two-month truce that will enter into force tomorrow, 2 April, at 7 p.m.,” the UN envoy said in statements reproduced in a statement.

The importance of this truce is also due to the fact that the parties not only agreed to stop their military operations inside Yemen, but also “beyond its borders”, according to the note, referring to the Houthi missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The cessation of hostilities has been announced at a time when intra-Yemeni consultations are under way in Riyadh - in which the Houthi rebels do not participate - with the aim of seeking a road map and thus ending this bloody conflict that has taken thousands of lives.

The Iranian-backed insurgents refused to attend the event in Saudi Arabia, a country that has been leading a military coalition since 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government of President Abdo Rabu Mansur Hadi, exiled in Riyadh.

With information from Europa Pres and EFE

