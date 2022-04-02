“The president has another agenda, you have to travel to Lima”, the derogatory phrase that angered the leaders who radicalized the strike in Huancayo

Javier Corrales, president of the Peruvian Transport Association, revealed that when he rebuked cabinet ministers that they wanted President Pedro Castillo to travel to Huancayo to listen to them, they told him “the president has another agenda, you have to travel to Lima”.

The leader said that he met with the Ministers of Transport and Communications, Nicolás Bustamante, and the Minister of Energy and Mines, Carlos Palacios. It would have been they who asked them to travel to Lima to dialogue directly with the Government, in order to lay down their measure of force.

“Specifically, they asked us to go to Lima to have a dialogue directly with the Government, in view of the facts that the president had made, in reference to the fact that some leaders would have received money and in that we too have expressed our discomfort because we cannot speak that way of a leadership sector,” he said in The Air Rotary of RPP Noticias.

Corrales insisted that they did make the request to the Government to go to the unemployment zone, so that the claims could be exposed. However, the ministers indicated that the president “already has an agenda.” Faced with this, he said that they will consult with their bases if they travel to Lima or if they maintain the measure of force.

“They told us that they have an agenda, what's more, we had a debate on the subject there, but we think of our population as leaders, we are responsible. Sometimes one cannot also put oneself in a position of a firm position. We agreed, but for that we are going to consult our bases, we stay and do not travel, we continue with the mobilization,” he said.

PARO CONTINUES UNTIL HE HAS THE PRESIDENT'S SIGNATURE

Javier Corrales said the strike will continue until they can obtain “the president's signature” on the claims they are making. He indicated that among his requests are the arrangement of roads that are in poor condition, but where tolls are collected and the extension of the validity of professional driver's licenses. He also said that these problems could not be addressed in recent months due to the constant change of ministers.

“We need guarantees and the holder of the specification is the president and he must provide more guarantees, because ministers are constantly changing and they are not giving us guarantees,” he said.

DELEGATION OF THE COUNCIL OF MINISTERS ARRIVED IN HUANCAYO

This morning, Saturday, 2 April, a second delegation of the Council of Ministers arrived at Junín to participate in the dialogue table with the demonstrators. These are the Ministers of Justice, Feliz Chero; of Energy and Mines, Carlos Palacios; of Economy, Carlos Graham; of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry; and of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Oscar Zea. In addition, they are also accompanied by the deputy minister of the PCM, Jesús Quispe, some congressmen and Cardinal Pedro Barreto.

“The ministers of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, the Ministry of Energy and Mines, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, the deputy minister of the PCM, congressmen and Cardinal Pedro Barreto arrived in Junín for the installation of the Technical Table with social leaders”, is read in a tweet.

On April 1, the first delegation arrived, after 8:00pm, and consisted of the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez Palomino, along with the Minister of Culture, Alejandro Salas, and the Deputy Minister of Transport, Victor Raul Alejos. They were also accompanied by Congressman Silvana Robles, from the Peru-Libre bench.

“Now with social leaders from Huancayo. Preparatory meeting in Municipality of Tambo for the installation of #MesaDeDialogoYa (...) With the advance team sent by the Presidency of the Republic,” said the Minister of Commerce through his Twitter account.

“There was coordination with Frente Defensa as an advance team to install Dialogue Table in Huancayo,” he added in another tweet.

