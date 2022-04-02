The IAPA condemned the ruling against the manager of La Prensa in Nicaragua: “This is one more of the crazy things of the Ortega-Murillo regime”

El representante legal del diario La Prensa, Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/ Jorge Torres

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) called Friday the sentence of nine years in prison “for supposed money laundering” against Juan Lorenzo Holmann Chamorro, general manager of the Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa, a “crazy madness”.

In a statement, the hemispheric organization highlights that the Nicaraguan justice sentenced Holmann Chamorro to nine years in prison on Thursday “for alleged money laundering, after a three-day trial held behind closed doors.”

“This is one more of the crazy things of the Ortega-Murillo regime with which, without any shame, it provokes the international community and violates all the principles of due process,” said Jorge Canahuati, president of the IAPA, and Carlos Jornet, president of the Commission on Freedom of the Press and Information of the organization.

Holmann Chamorro, considered a political prisoner of Daniel Ortega's regime by humanitarian agencies, was sentenced this Thursday to nine years in prison and to pay a economic fine, according to the newspaper La Prensa, the oldest newspaper in the country.

Judge Nadia Camila Tardencilla Rodríguez, head of the Second Criminal District Court of Managua, also barred Holmann Chamorro, who is the regional vice-president of the IAPA's Commission on Freedom of the Press and Information for Nicaragua, from exercising his profession, trade or position, for the duration of his sentence.

Fotografía de archivo de miembros de la policía mientras permanecen en la entrada de una propiedad de la Editorial La Prensa durante un operativo de allanamiento en Managua (EFE/Jorge Torres)

The journalist has been imprisoned since August 14, 2021, the day after the regime occupied and closed the newspaper's headquarters in Managua, which is now being published digitally.

Prior to the conviction of Holmann Chamorro, “the Ortega justice system” had condemned, “in equally irregular proceedings”, journalists Miguel Mora and Miguel Mendoza, who are serving prison terms of 13 and 9 years respectively, while Cristiana Chamorro and Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, members of the board of La Prensa, were sentenced to 8 and 9 years 'imprisonment.

For its next biannual assembly, which will be held from April 19 to 21, and wants to “review” the situation of press freedom in all countries of the Americas, the IAPA invited family members of political prisoners to participate, the statement said.

The IAPA's Chapultepec Index barometer places Nicaragua, along with Venezuela and Cuba, as the countries with total lack of press freedom in the Americas.

Daniel Ortega y la vicepresidenta Rosario Murillo (REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas/Archivo)

The UN approved investigating possible human rights violations of the Ortega dictatorship

On Thursday, the UN Human Rights Council approved a resolution that will establish a group of three experts to investigate possible human rights violations in Nicaragua since April 2018, when a popular revolt called an attempted coup d'état by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega broke out.

The resolution, adopted with 20 votes in favor of member countries, seven against and 20 abstentions, decides on the formation of this investigative mechanism with the mandate of “collecting, preserving and analyzing information and evidence” on these possible human rights violations, “identifying those responsible”.

With an initial mandate of one year, this mission will have a similar task to that approved in 2019 for Venezuela through another resolution of the Human Rights, making it the second investigative mechanism of its kind for Latin American countries.

The resolution had been submitted by Ecuador, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay and Peru, and has been sponsored by nearly fifty Governments.

The document also expresses concern about “the deterioration of democracy and the human rights situation in Nicaragua”, where there have been “increased restrictions on the democratic space and the repression of dissent”.

