The Hollywood Academy accepted Will Smith's immediate resignation

The Hollywood Academy received and accepted the “immediate resignation” of actor Will Smith after the controversial slap in the face of comedian Chris Rock, the president of the institution, David Rubin, reported Friday in a manifesto collected by Efe just an hour after the actor's statement.

“We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for the violation of the Academy's codes of conduct for the April 18 board of directors,” Rubin concluded in his response.

And it will be on this day when the Oscar organization agrees on a definitive resolution on Smith's controversial blow to Rock, following a joke about the alopecia of the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, at the 94th edition of the Oscars held last Sunday. At that ceremony, Smith won the award for best actor for his performance as Richard Williams in King Richard.

But the scandal went around the world. No one spoke of the glamour of the ceremony, the deservings about the statuette or his work as the father and coach of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams. Opinions, judgments and memes revolved around his aggression, and the possible actions that the Academy could take against him.

Speculations began to dissipate on Wednesday, when the body organizing the most important film ceremony urged Smith to make a written statement about his conduct. He was given a period of 15 days to send that statement before on April 18 the institution “takes any disciplinary action”, which could be “suspension, expulsion or any other sanction permitted in the statutes.”

But the actor did not let time pass and this Friday it was issued by means of a statement. “I resign from being a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and I will accept any other consequences that the Board deems appropriate,” the actor wrote in a text collected by Variety.

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the global audience at home,” added the protagonist of Men in Black.

Towards the end of the ceremony held last Sunday, Dolby Theatre attendees and millions of viewers around the world watched Smith take to the stage and slap Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke on Jada Pinkett Smith's head, badly cropped. The woman suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

Smith returned to his seat and shouted obscenities at Rock, who has been widely praised for keeping a cool head and getting back on track. Half an hour after the surprising attack, Smith received the Oscar for Best Actor and referred to the matter before the eyes of the world: “I want to ask you for a excuse the Academy, to all the nominees in my category. It's a beautiful moment, I don't cry about winning an award, it's about giving light to people, the whole King Richard team and the entire Williams family.”

Finally, he said: “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy dad as they used to call Richard, but love makes you do crazy things. I want to be able to take care of my mom, my family and my wife, thank you for this moment, I hope the Academy will invite me again.” Five days later, the picture is very different.

(With information from EFE)

