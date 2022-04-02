Schedule of matches today, Saturday 02 March LIVE: schedules and TV channels to watch live

El centrocampista galés del Real Madrid Gareth Bale (c) celebra con sus compañeros un gol durante un partido. EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas

Today is a day with several matches in the world of sport king, so we give you the schedule, channels and schedules where you can follow live the minute by minute of these sporting events.

The date 8 of the national Liga 1 begins with 3 matches between Sport Boys vs. Binational, Athletic Alliance vs. Municipal and Melgar vs. Charles Stein. If you are not one of the lucky fans who will come to the stadium to cheer on your favorite team, you can watch the live broadcast of both matches through the GolPeru signal. The duel between Sport Huancayo vs. Alianza Lima but this was postponed due to the shutdown of carriers that caused the closure of Jauja airport.

Liga 1 — Peru

11:00 a.m. Sport Boys vs. Binacional — GolPeru on channels 14 and 714

1:15 p.m. Alianza Atlético vs. Municipal — GolPeru on channels 14 and 714

3:30 p.m. Melgar vs. Carlos Stein - GolPeru on channels 14 and 714

7:00pm Sport Huancayo vs. Alianza Lima — (postponed)

In Europe, today there are matches in Italy's Serie A, German Bundesliga, Spanish LaLiga, France's Ligue 1, England's Premier League, Portuguese Primeira Liga and Netherlands Eridivise. The most anticipated matches in each one are Lazio vs. Sassuolo in Serie A, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, Celta de Vigo by Renato Tapia vs. Real Madrid in LaLiga, Saint Etienne by Miguel Trauco vs. Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1, Manchester United vs. Leicester City in the Premier League, Arouca vs. Gil Vicente in the Primeira Liga and Twente vs. PSV in Eridivise.

In addition, there is a new date in the MLS in the United States and Canada and several teams play in which there are Peruvian teams, such as Toronto FC vs. New York City, D.C. United vs. Atlanta United, Philadelphia vs. Charlotte FC, San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC, Orlando City vs. Los Angeles and Minnesota Utd vs. Seattle Sounders.

In Latin America, Argentine, Mexican, Ecuadorian, Uruguayan, Venezuelan, and Colombian football will provide the share of excitement today with the Argentine Primera Division, Mexico's Liga MX, the Uruguayan Championship, the LigaPro of Ecuador, the Futve League of Venezuela and the BetPlay League of Colombia. The most anticipated matches will be between Boca Juniors vs. Arsenal de Sarandí for the Argentine Primera Division, Cruz Azul de Luis Abram vs. Atlas in Liga MX, Nacional vs. Plaza Colonia in the Uruguayan Championship, Gualaceo vs. Independiente del Valle in the LigaPro, Hermanos Colmenares vs. Monagas SC in the Futve League and Junior vs. Oil Alliance in the Betplay League.

Premier League — England

6:30 a.m. Liverpool vs. Watford – Star +, ESPN

9:00 a.m. Chelsea vs. Bretford – Star +, ESPN 3

9:00 a.m. Brighton vs. Norwich – Star +

9:00 a.m. Leed Utd vs. Southampton – Star +

9:00 a.m. Burnley vs. Manchester City – Star +, ESPN

9:00 a.m. Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa – Star +

11:30 a.m. Manchester United vs. Leicester City – Star +

LaLiga — Spain

7:00 a.m. Getafe vs. Mallorca – DirecTV Sports

9:15 a.m. Levante vs. Villareal – DirecTV Sports

11:30 a.m. Celta de Vigo vs. Real Madrid — Star+, ESPN

2:00pm Atletico Madrid vs. Alaves — Star +, ESPN

Serie A — Italy

8:00 a.m. Spezia Calcio vs. Venice FC — Star+, ESPN 2

11:00 a.m. Lazio vs. Sassuolo – Star +, ESPN

1:45 p.m. Salernitana vs. Torino – Star +

Bundesliga — Germany

8:30 a.m. Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hertha Berlin – Star +

8:30 a.m. Hoffenheim vs. Bochum – Star +

8:30 a.m. Frankfurt vs. Greuther Furth – Star +

8:30 a.m. Freiburg vs. Bayer Munich – Star +

8:30 a.m. Arminia vs. Stuttgart – Star +

11:30 a.m. Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig — Star+

Eridivise — Netherlands

9:30 a.m. Groningen vs. Ajax – Star +, ESPN Extra

11:45 a.m. Twente vs. Lille — Star+, ESPN Extra

2:00 p.m. Feyenoord vs. Willem II – Star +

Ligue 1 — France

10:00 a.m. Nice vs. Rennes – Star +

12:00 p.m. Lille vs. Bordeaux – Star +

2:00 p.m. Saint Etienne vs. Olympique Marseille – Star +, ESPN 2

Uruguayan Championship

11:15 a.m. Albión vs. Boston River – Star +

1:30 p.m. Danubio vs. Montevideo Wanderers – Star +

4:30 p.m. Nacional vs. Plaza Colonia – Star +, GolTV

7:00 p.m. Defernsor Sporting vs. River Plate – Star +

Primeira Liga — Portugal

12:00 p.m. Arouca vs. Gil VIcente – GolTV y GolTV Play

Argentine Primera Division

12:00 p.m. Racing vs. Sarmiento – Star +, TNT Sports, AFA Play

2:30 p.m. Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes – TyC Sports, TNT Sports, AFA Play

2:30 p.m. Velez vs. Lanus — TyC Sports, TNT Sports, AFA Play

5:00 p.m. Defense and Justice vs. River Plate — Star+, ESPN, TNT Sports, AFA Play

7:30 p.m. Boca Juniors vs. Sarandí Arsenal — Star +, ESPN, Fox Sports Premium, AFA Play

MLS — United States and Canada

2:30 p.m. Chicago Fire vs. FC Dallas – Star +

3:00 p.m. Toronto FC vs. New York City– Star +

3:00 p.m. FC Cincinnati vs. Montreal Impact – Star +

5:00 p.m. Coulmbus vs. Nashville SC – Star +

6:30 p.m. DC United vs. Atlante United – Star +

6:30 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Charlotte FC – Star +

6:30 p.m. New England vs. New York RB – Star +

6:30 p.m. San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC – Star +

6:30 p.m. Orlando City vs. Los Angeles FC – Star +

7:00 p.m. Vancouver vs. Sporting KC –Star +

7:00 p.m. Minnesota Utd vs. Seattle Sounders – Star +

7:00 p.m. Inter Miami CF vs. Houston Dynamo – Star +

8:00 p.m. Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake – Star +

Futve League - Venezuela

4:15 p.m. Aragua vs. Zulia – GolTV Play

6:30 p.m. Hermanos Colmenares vs. Monagas SC – GolTV Play

LigaPro - Ecuador

4:30 p.m. Gualaceo vs. Independente del Valle — Star +

7:00pm Aucas vs. October 9 — Star +

Liga Expansion MX — Mexico

6:00 p.m. Cruz Azul vs. Atlas – DirecTV Sports

8:00 p.m. Nexaca vs. America — DirecTV Sports

10:00 p.m. FC Juárez vs. Pumas – DirecTV Sports

Liga BetPlay – Colombia

8:15 p.m. Junior vs. Oil Alliance — Fanatiz, Win Sports, RCN Our Tele

CHANNELS FOR TUNING

As you can see, the match will be broadcast by Star +, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, ESPN Extra, GolPeru, DirecTV Sports on channels 610 and 1610, TNT Sports, Win Sports, AFA Play, GolTV, GolTV Play, Fanatiz, TyC Sports, Fox Sports Premium and RCN Our Tele.

KEEP READING