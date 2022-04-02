Pope Francis used a forklift to get off the plane in Malta because of his knee problems

Pope Francis got off the plane today on his arrival in Malta for a two-day visit thanks to a lift-lift and not down the ladder, as usual, due to his knee problems.

This is the first time that 85-year-old Francis did not descend from the ladder when he reached one of the 56 countries he visited during his pontificate.

The Pope was diagnosed months ago with gonalgia, a severe pain in his knee so he cannot walk much and that has forced him to suspend some acts or to sit down to give his speeches.

In fact, the stage built for his visit tomorrow to the Hal Far migrant center has easy access so that the pontiff has to walk as little as possible, architect Carlo Schembri, artistic director appointed for the papal visit, told Efe.

In addition, in Floriana, where he will celebrate a mass for 10,000 people, the stage will have ramps to ensure minimum effort and the sacristy has been built under the box to avoid the path on foot and, in addition, it will have an elevator to access the altar.

“A sign of respect for a person who is 85 years old,” Schembri said.

The Pope arrived around 10:00am (9:00 GMT) at the international airport of the European island and his first event will be at the Grand Master's Palace in Valletta with a meeting with the President of the Republic, George Vella, and with the Prime Minister, Labour Minister Roberto Abela, re-elected in last week's elections.

Afterwards, Francis will lead a speech at the meeting with the authorities and the diplomatic corps.

In the afternoon you will travel by ferry to the island of Gozo, the largest in the country, to visit the grand sanctuary of Malta dedicated to the virgin of Ta' Pinu”.

On Sunday he will visit the grotto of St. Paul in the basilica dedicated to the apostle in Rabat, built where it is said that he took refuge when he was in prison in Rome, and then, in Floriana's Plaza de los Graneros, he will celebrate a mass for some 10,000 faithful.

In the afternoon and before leaving for Rome, the Pope will hold a meeting at the “John XXIII Laboratory for Peace” migrant center in Hal Far, the former airport.

Pope Francis revealed that he is considering visiting Kiev

The Pope could travel to Ukraine, the scene of a war after the invasion of Russia, because when asked during the flight that took him to Malta whether he was considering the invitation to go to Kiev, Francis replied: “Yes, it is on the table”.

Both the President of Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky, and the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, have invited the pontiff to travel to that country to show his proximity to the Ukrainian population for a war that the Pope has repeatedly criticized, in addition to offering to do “everything necessary” to achieve its end.

Francis and Zelensky spoke on the phone on March 22, when the Ukrainian president assured the pontiff that “he is the most waiting guest in the country”, while the pope told him that he is “praying and doing everything possible to end the war, brought about after the invasion of Russia.”

Previously, Klitschko sent a letter to Francis inviting him to visit the city: “We believe that the presence of the world's religious leaders in Kiev is key to saving lives and paving the way to peace in our city, in our country, and everywhere,” the mayor wrote at the time.

The Vatican confirmed the arrival of the letter and added that Francis “was close to the sufferings of the city, to its people, to those who had to escape and those who are called to administer it.”

(With information from EFE and AFP)

