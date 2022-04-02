Minute by minute transport strike: everything that is known about the protests in Junín

Huancayo, in the department of Junín, is the scene of looting of various shops and the destruction of ATMs and public facilities following a nationwide protest by carriers against the increase in fuel prices.

Hundreds of people came out to join the hauliers' protest in Huancayo and gathered outside the provincial municipality, where they threw stones and broke windows of this building. The National Police, apparently, was temporarily overwhelmed by the number of protesters in the streets of Huancayo and kept under the guard of the municipality and the regional government of Junín, located in the center of that city.

While that was happening, channel N showed that dozens of people entered a supermarket and came out with products in their hands, without anyone being able to stop them. Likewise, damage was reported at bank offices and ATMs on Calle Real, one of the main streets in the city of Huancayo.

The head of the Junín police region, Colin Sin Galván, told Canal N that, at the moment, there are ten detainees for damage to public and private property. The carriers, who are on their fifth day of unemployment, have joined farmers' guilds and other sectors demanding the presence of President Pedro Castillo and the Prime Minister, Aníbal Torres, to set up a dialogue table.

MINUTO A MINUTO

07:43

The Vice President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, today called on the people of Huancayo to return to peace through dialogue, following the protests that took place in this city in the center of the country.

“Huancayo must return to peace thanks to dialogue. Demands must be heard and addressed, but violence must cease,” the fellow Minister of Development and Social Inclusion wrote on her Twitter account.

07:00

So far there are ten detainees and several policemen injured after looting, according to the head of the Junín Police Region, PNP Colonel Colin Sim Galván.

Friday, 2 April

23:47

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez, confirmed the arrival of Premier Aníbal Torres in Huancayo to participate in the dialogue with protesters in the context of the transport strike.

22:49

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, leads tonight an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers at the Government Palace, in order to evaluate and meet the demands of various sectors of the country. According to Presidency's official Twitter account, the meeting seeks solutions through dialogue and understanding.

22:31

Huancayo reports that this Saturday drinking water service would be restricted throughout the city due to reprisals caused by the stoppage of carriers. This is how the company Sedam Huancayo warned in an urgent statement.

According to the company, a group of Protestants have taken the “Catchment 24″, located in the Chamicería annex, blocking the entry of raw water for the purification process in two treatment plants in Vilcacoto.

“We regret to report that this situation will generate a shortage of drinking water in the districts of Huancayo, El Tambo and Chilca, starting tomorrow, Saturday, April 2, 2022,” the statement reads.

22:18

The Government formalized the creation of a temporary working group entitled “High-level Technical Table to Contribute to Solving the Problem of Freight Transport in the Country”. According to Ministerial Resolution No. 113-2022-PCM, the purpose of this technical table - which will be under the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) - is to analyze and propose solutions to the problem of cargo transport in the country.

This working group will be composed of the head of Transport who will chair it, and will be composed of the Ministers of Foreign Trade and Tourism; Economy and Finance; Justice and Human Rights; Culture; Energy and Mines; and the Interior.

22:10

Through his Twitter account, the president pledged with the carriers to “seek solutions together for the benefit of all”, following the abuses and looting that occurred this Friday in the city of Huancayo.

“We know that there are urgent demands to be addressed, but it will be difficult to resolve them without the will for dialogue and purpose of amendment. Brothers transporters, I pledge to seek solutions together for the benefit of all,” he wrote on the social network.

21:00

The Minister of Transport and Communications, Nicolás Bustamante, arrived in Junín to talk with the transport unions that on the fifth day of the strike they radicalized the protests. Especially in Huancayo where there were abuses this Friday. The official said that they have agreed with carriers to allow space within a certain period of time to allow trucks carrying basic necessities to pass through.

“I don't know if it's a truce, but the leaders have pledged to let 10 units pass every so often that bring perishable products to the markets,” Bustamante explained.

PREVIA

As a result of these events, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers reported that a delegation of ministers, made up of the heads of Foreign Trade, Agrarian Development and Culture, went to Huancayo to “strengthen dialogue with the guilds of striking carriers”.

“We urge dialogue and reject all acts of vandalism,” said the Council of Ministers through its Twitter account.

Hours earlier, the Executive stated that carriers have the right to strike, but “they cannot affect property or block roads because these acts constitute a crime”.

“The State safeguards order by legal mechanisms. Our Government is ready to resolve social demands through dialogue,” said another message from the Council of Ministers on that social network.

STRIKE

The heavy-duty transport unions began an indefinite strike on Monday to protest the rise in fuel and urge a dialogue table with the Government to negotiate the reduction of the cost of oil and derivatives.

The protest, which blocked 40 roads nationwide on Tuesday, continued this Friday despite the agreements announced the previous day by Prime Minister Aníbal Torres.

The strike had been announced days ago due to the rise in fuel prices and calls for eliminating unfair competition from foreign carriers and directing the cargo reserve for national guilds.

In addition, there is an urgent need to eliminate the selective fuel consumption tax and the revision of concession contracts for roads and tolls.

In an effort to mitigate this increase, the Executive on Tuesday formalized a series of technical measures, including the incorporation for three months of 84 and 90 Gasohol and 84 Gasohol into the Petroleum Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC).

This fund, launched in 2004 to prevent high volatility in international oil prices from shifting to Peruvian consumers, also temporarily included Diesel 2 and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in bulk.

The Government also announced yesterday the creation of a “dialogue commission” to meet the demands of heavy-duty carriers, who five days ago began an indefinite strike in several regions of the country in protest against the rise in fuel.

