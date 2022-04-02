Mexico's World Cup statistics that worries Argentina for the World Cup in Qatar

Foto de archivo del futbolista mexicano Hirving Lozano celebrando con Jesus Gallardo tras marcarle a Alemania en el Mundial de Rusia 2018. Jun 17, 2018 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The draw for the Qatar World Cup was held and fortune resulted in a Group C with two known rivals in World Cups, as Argentina and Mexico will face each other again in November to play a pass to the knockout stage.

This will be the fourth time that the two American teams will meet in a world cup, with a positive balance for the Argentines, who have accumulated three victories throughout history. The first in 1930, the only one in the group stage, and the others in 2006 and 2010, both in the round of 16.

Despite this good record, there is a fact that the Mexican National Team holds that could worry Lionel Scaloni and all the South American fans, because since the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, the Tricolor has not lost against the team placed as the top seed in a group stage.

History indicates this for Mexico, since the last time it fell against a team placed as the top seed was at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, when it lost 6-0 against Germany and came in last place in the group.

After this edition, the Tri did not fall against a group leader in the draw again, in addition to always being able to qualify for the round of 16 in all the World Cups that participated since then.

What were the seeds that could not against Mexico?

From the 1986 World Cup until Russia 2018, Mexico qualified for eight World Cups, but only faced six seeds, having the highest distinction of the draw on two occasions: as a home in 86 and in Germany 2006 for reaching fifth place in the FIFA Ranking.

Since then, the top seeds measured by the Mexican team were: Italy, in 1994; the Netherlands in 1998; Italy again, in 2002; South Africa, in 2010; Brazil in 2014, and Germany, in 2018.

What were Mexico's results against the last seeds in the World Cup?

At the 1994 World Cup in the United States, Mexico drew 1-1 against Italy in the third match of the group, which resulted in the qualifying round of 16 as first place for having scored one more goal than the rest; however, they lost to Bulgaria on penalties.

For the 1998 World Cup in France, Mexico also drew but now 2-2 against the Netherlands in the third match of the group, with which they qualified second to the round of 16, where they lost 2-1 to Germany.

In the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup, the Tri drew 1-1 against Italy, also in the third match of the group, a result with which they qualified first in Group G; however, they did not take the opportunity and lost in the round of 16 against the United States.

In South Africa 2010, Mexico drew 1-1 against the host team in the first match of the World Cup, where they also defeated France and reached the round of 16; however, in this edition they were eliminated for the second consecutive time against Argentina.

For the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Mexican National Team was again seeded with the host team, but they again came out alive with a zero-goal draw. That was the second match of the group and earned them to qualify on the last date against Croatia, whom they defeated 3-1. Unfortunately for the team led by Miguel Herrera, they lost over the hour to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

The last time Mexico faced a top seed was in Russia 2018, where they were paired against Germany, the defending champion. In this first match of the group, the Tri won a historic 1-0 victory, with which they eventually reached the round of 16.

Mexico's balance against seeds since 1986 is five draws and one victory , so even though Argentina looks like a big favorite in Group C in Qatar 2022, recent history indicates that Tricolor can be a difficult rival and could score points for the national team Albiceleste.

