March became the most violent month in the recent history of Colima

The violence in Colima does not stop. March became the most violent month in the history of the entity. In the 31st day of the month, 98 intentional homicides were recorded, according to the latest figures from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System.

But the trend does not seem to improve in April, when only on the first day there were murders, confrontations and the discovery of human bodies.

Four plastic bags were located in the municipality of Coquimatlán, whose interior contained human remains. According to reports, it could be the bodies of a man and a woman. The discovery was made following the anonymous complaint of a neighbor in the area of the El Ranchito estate, where victims were abandoned.

In the east of the city, a woman was repeatedly shot. Local media say she died in a hospital while being treated.

In another event, in the El Pedregal neighborhood, in Colima capital, a man was killed by firearms. In front of the Municipal Palace of Colima, the owner of a bar was shot. The victim is a renowned businessman in the region. According to the details, he was inside his shop, when gunmen shot him at close range. His condition is reported as delicate.

Colima se ha convertido en un paraíso de la violencia del CJNG (Foto:EFE/David de la Paz/Archivo)

Due to the violence that has been going on in the entity for 50 days, the United States government issued a travel alert to Colima.

“Colima is experiencing an increase in violence among criminal organizations, particularly in the city of Colima and the surrounding urban areas. There have been shootings between criminal groups in public places where passers-by have been injured or killed,” reads the alert issued by the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

The Department of State's travel advisory is level 4, which means that it is not recommended to enter the entity due to the high risk of facing crime-related situations, such as kidnapping.

If you are already in the entity, the US government recommended taking care of the environment and keeping an eye on the local media for updates and, in case of emergency, calling 911.

In addition, they recalled that they can also contact the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico by calling (55) 8526 2561, for Mexico; 1-844-528-6611, from that country.

Una riña en el Tereso de Colima desató una guerra interna del CJNG (Foto: REUTERS)

A fight that took place on January 25 in the Cereso de Colima led to a rupture of the CJNG against the Mezcales faction, whose stronghold is located in the homonymous colony. On that day there were 12 murders linked to organized crime in the entity, nine of which occurred in the prison center.

Almost two weeks passed and on the night of February 7 there were two executions, injuries and shootings against houses in the capital as in Villa de Álvarez. The following day, the narcomantas that declared war led by the Independent Cartel of Colima were deployed under the command of José Bernabé Brizuela Meraz, alias la Vaca.

During that week the nights of terror intensified, quartered, executions in the middle of the day, at night or at dawn, as well as shootings and closures of businesses and schools. Since then they identified the enemies to be defeated in the CJNG, the brothers Aldrin Miguel Jarquín Jarquín, El Chaparro and/or Chaparrito; in addition to José de Jesús Jarquín Jarquín, the R32.

Brizuela Meraz operators said that their former allies ordered the execution of Governor Indira Vizcaino, but the Colima Independent Cartel did not agree to avoid conflicts with the authorities in a case of this magnitude. Although they prevented that if the murder occurred, they would seek to blame the assassins of La Vaca.

KEEP READING: