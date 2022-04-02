Junín Agricultural Defense Front: “The meeting with the ministers will not begin, if the president does not rectify himself”

The president of the Junín Agricultural Defense Front, Ángel Misayauri, said that they have every willingness to dialogue with the Government, but stressed that they expect President Pedro Castillo to rectify himself first and apologize for saying that the mobilization was led by “ringleaders” who “have been paid”.

“This Saturday's meeting with the ministers will not begin, unless President Castillo first rectifies himself. We have already communicated that to the representatives of the government,” he told the newspaper La República.

“Let it be rectified, because of that mention he made that the roads are blocked by ringleaders who are paid. We're not ringleaders, that's a criminal term. We are leaders who, even, had already had a working table with this government,” he added.

The leader explained that after a stoppage in Jauja in November 2021, farmers had set up a work table with the Ministry of Agriculture, but everything changed when Óscar Zea (Free Peru) took over the portfolio. Zea identified a share of political responsibility for this regional strike in Junín, which is now six days old this April 2.

Misayaur also recalled that a month ago there was an agrarian strike in Tarma and there was no response from the government.

ADVANCES IN DIALOGUE

He pointed out that there are already progress in dialogue with government representatives and there would even be a draft record made, which was could sign this Saturday to reinstate the work table with the Ministry of Labor (MTPE).

In addition, he acknowledged that dialogue was available from the Ministry of the Interior (Mininter) and the Deputy Ministry of Transport. He also specified that the only congressman who is in coordination with them is Ilich López, from the Popular Action Bank.

WHAT ARE YOUR DEMANDS?

The protesters have four demands for which they carry out this regional agricultural and transport strike in Junín, as Ángel Misayauri specified.

1. Reduction in the price of fertilizers.

2. Reduction in the price of fuel.

3. Set a reference price for milk.

4. The re-engineering of the Agrarian Bank.

Misayauri pointed out that these four points would be the subject of dialogue this Saturday, March 2, with the ministers arriving in Huancayo. After these talks, an agreement could be reached and allowed 15 to 30 days for the Government to issue the necessary regulations to meet their demands.

According to the leader, this could be the way to stop the unemployment. But first they expect President Castillo to apologize publicly to citizens who abide by the paralysis.

LOOTING AND DESTROYING ATMS IN HUANCAYO

Huancayo, in the department of Junín, was the scene of looting of various shops and the destruction of ATMs and public facilities on the fifth day of the protest, Friday, April 1.

Hundreds of people came out to join the hauliers' protest in Huancayo and gathered outside the provincial municipality, where they started throwing stones and broke windows in this building. The National Police were temporarily overrun and kept under the guard of the municipality and the regional government of Junín.

While that was happening, dozens of people entered supermarkets and looted them, without anyone succeeding in stopping them. Likewise, damage was reported at bank offices and ATMs on Calle Real, one of the main streets in the city of Huancayo.

The head of the Junín police region, Colin Sin Galván, told Canal N that, at the moment, there are ten detainees for damage to public and private property.

