Juan Carrasco Millones resigns as deputy minister of justice

On Friday, April 1, former prosecutor Juan Carrasco Millones presented his letter of resignation from the post of Deputy Minister of Justice at the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (Minjusdh) ). The former Minister of Defense addressed the current holder of the portfolio, Felix Chero Medina, to ask him to consider that same Friday as his last day in functions.

The document does not state the reasons for his resignation. However, according to the newspaper La República, Carrasco Millones could run for the Lambayeque Regional Government with Juntos for Peru (JP).

“With no other particular note, I give you the opportunity to express my special personal consideration and esteem and wish you success in your management,” concludes the letter.

It is recalled that Carrasco Millones was at one time linked with businesswoman Karelim López, who was investigated by the Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Money Laundering. However, he ruled out having a friendly relationship with the lobbyist and insisted that he has never seen her personally.

“Regarding investigations (on visits to Sarratea), I have no ties, I don't know Mrs. Karelim Lopez, I've never had her on my phone, we've never talked. I realized that we met in Sarratea only when the report came out, when I was able to see it,” he declared outside the Congress of the Republic, after to make its presentation to the Audit Commission on 30 March.

On an alleged meeting with Karelim López at the home of Sarratea, in the district of Breña, Carrasco Millones admitted that he learned that he met the businesswoman at home, after this later disseminated in a newspaper report.

“I don't know where it was, the house has four floors, I don't know it. (...) I think everything is within the context of truth, I had only 48 hours of appointment as Minister of Defense, I had personal conversations with the president,” he said.

undefined

WHO IS FELIX CHERO MEDINA?

Félix Inocente Chero Medina was sworn in on March 19 as head of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights (Minjusdh), in a ceremony held at the Government Palace, in the presence of President Pedro Castillo.

He replaces the outgoing minister of the sector, Ángel Yldefonso Narro, who resigned from office after being questioned by the Congress of the Republic.

Félix Inocente Chero Medina is a lawyer graduated from the Pedro Ruiz Gallo University in the Lambayeque region. He has a Master's degree in Law with a major in Criminal Sciences.

In November 2021, the then Minister of Defense, Juan Carrasco Millones, appointed Chero as chief of staff in the Ministry of Defense. As early as August of the same year, he had been appointed Director General of the Office of the Defender of the Police.

The new minister was sentenced for illegal sponsorship (using his role to sponsor unlawful acts) in 2018 and sentenced to eight months of effective imprisonment, being disabled for the same period, according to the file 5961-2016-1708-JR-PE-01 of the Single Personal Criminal Court of Lambayeque.

The injured party was the Pedro Ruiz Gallo National University where the lawyer served as legal counsel to the Administrative Vice-Rector. But the Second Criminal Appeals Chamber acquitted the lawyer in the second instance, according to Chero himself.

In 2013, the new head of Minjusdh filed a habeas corpus to attempt to annul the 25-year prison sentence of a convicted person for the crime of rape of a minor, in accordance with the Constitutional Court ruling contained in the file No. 01745-2013-PHC/TC. The lawsuit was declared inadmissible.

The Pedro Ruiz Gallo National University reported, through Resolution No. 674-2020-R issued on September 15, 2020, that Chero Medina committed “irregular acts” such as “having received in his capacity as Head of the Central Office of Legal Advice the amount of 2,500 soles, supporting as extraordinary work in the Extraordinary Professional Degree Program Cycle 2014-I, implemented by the Faculty of Civil Engineering, Systems and Architecture”, among other events.

This document was signed by the rector, Jorge Aurelio Oliva Núñez. It includes 26 other employees of the Lambayeque public study center in this disciplinary process.

KEEP READING