I do not promote the Revocation of Mandate, I only interact with citizens: Claudia Sheinbaum

The head of government of Mexico City (CDMX), Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, spoke again about the revocation of the mandate consultation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), although she said, she is not promoting democratic exercise.

During a press conference, the capital's president pointed out that publications through her social networks seek interaction with citizens and not promote consultation on April 10.

La mandataria capitalina señaló que las publicaciones a través de sus redes sociales buscan la interacción con la ciudadanía (Foto: Twitter/@Claudiashein)

At the end of the installation of the Water Cabinet in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor's office, the head of the local executive declared that she is working with the National Electoral Institute (INE) to protect and transfer the packages with the ballots, since all the support will be given “as in any other election”.

In his participation, Sheinbaum Pardo denounced that there is a black campaign against the Revocation of Mandate and President López Obrador.

“It is an exercise in citizen participation and black campaigns do not help democracy, on the contrary, it tarnishes it, and what we want is for the exercise to be known and that people participate, so historically it means an exercise in the revocation of the president's mandate,” he said.

Sobre la reforma electoral que promueve el mandatario federal, la jefa de Gobierno de la CDMX dijo estar a favor (Foto: Twitter/@Claudiashein)

On the electoral reform being promoted by the federal president, the head of government of the CDMX said she was in favor, arguing that some counselors electoral elections “have not been impartial”.

And it is that after the adoption in the Senate of the Republic of the opinion with a draft decree so that officials can promote the consultation of the Revocation of Mandate, mandataria capitalina has remained active on its social networks, inviting users to participate in the exercise, as well as in its press conferences.

La mandataria capitalina se ha mantenido activa en sus redes sociales (Foto: Twitter)

Shortly after the announcement of the approval of the decree, Sheinbaum Pardo wrote on his social network: “Now we can talk about what had been banned from us. To participate in the participatory democracy exercise on April 10.”

On March 19, during her tour of the newly rehabilitated Mexico-Tenochtitlan Road, the head of the local executive again called on citizens to participate in the Revocation consultation.

“Don't forget that we have an appointment with democracy this April 10,” he said at the end of the event.

He added that participating in the democratic consultation, which he described as a “historic” exercise, is to exercise his rights.

While on March 26 he said through his official social networks: “This April 10 there is an appointment with history. For the first time we will be able to decide whether the president of Mexico continues his term. Imagine if this exercise had existed before. Some don't want to participate. It's his decision. The majority want participatory democracy.”

