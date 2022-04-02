Huancayo: Minister of Culture revealed that he was “grabbed to huaracazos” for trying to calm protests

The Minister of Culture, Alejandro Salas, who was part of the Executive delegation at the dialogue table that took place this afternoon in Huancayo with the union of transporters and farmers leaders, publicly denounced that they “grabbed huarazacazos” for try to calm Protestants.

According to what he told TV Peru, he was in the Wanka Coliseum in dialogue with the aforementioned representatives, when he decided to go out to try to put cold cloths to the clashes between the protesters and members of the Peruvian National Police.

However, his attempts were in vain and, instead of calming things down, he was attacked by citizens outside the compound. According to Salas, these would be people who were infiltrated among the protesters.

“There are some abuses outside people who have not wanted to understand what dialogue is. I went out to try to talk to them to calm them down. However, they have grabbed me to huaracazos and told me that they are people they don't know, that they are people who are undercover,” he said.

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, also agrees in the latter, who argued that the protests in Huancayo are not being led by farmers or carriers, but by vandals and criminals.

“The protesters are not farmers, they are not transporters; they are young vandals and criminals who have broken three walls and broken the door of the coliseum. You're trying to calm them down. They are attacking the cops with stones, the police are using only tear gas to control them,” he told RPP Noticias.

It should be noted that, in the delegation of the Executive, which came to Huancayo to talk with the union leaders, were also the Ministers of Justice, Feliz Chero; of Energy and Mines, Carlos Palacios; of Economy, Carlos Graham, and of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Oscar Zea. In addition to the deputy minister of the PCM, Jesús Quispe, some congressmen and Cardinal Pedro Barreto, the latter was required to attend President Pedro Castillo asked if they wanted the Archbishop of Huancayo as mediator.

Among the agreements reached prior to the suspension of the dialogue table, the representatives of the Government informed the population that, in the minutes signed by the leaders of the transport sector, the unblocking of the roads was agreed. However, there was another section of leaders who decided not to sign the document and withdrew.

While the authorities committed to the suspension of the Selective Consumption Tax (ISC) for 6 months, the temporary elimination of the General Sales Tax (IGV) on basic basket products, among others, according to the Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez, who posted on his Twitter account the certificate signed by the carriers.

Twitter: Roberto Sánchez.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Oscar Zea, announced that a truce has been reached with the farmers. Among them, concessions on the price of fertilizers and on the use of milk.

“Agriculture knows how to act. We talked and he got up. We are going to accept this truce with responsibility and our commitments will be sacred fulfilled. We know each other, that's why they trusted. They have been suffering for many days, we have apologized to them, we cannot allow our workers in the rural sector,” he told TV Peru.

