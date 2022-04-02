“He has no idea”: Faitelson defended Chicharito de Cuauhtémoc Blanco

Javier Hernández, striker of the LA Galaxy, was the reason for another chapter of the rivalry between David Faitelson and Cuauhtémoc Blanco. On the occasion of the Qatar 2022 World Cup draw, the debate about the absence of Chicharito in Gerardo Martino's calls came into effect again. In this regard, the former player of the Aguilas del América was decisive in assuring that he would not consider Tapatio for the World Cup dispute, a situation that made David Faitelson uncomfortable.

The sports journalist took advantage of his Twitter account @Faitelson_ESPN to condemn the position of the current governor of Morelos. Beyond denying his argument, he considered that he does not have sufficient knowledge about the decisive role that Chicharito Hernández could play in the face of the lack of forcefulness in the tricolor offensive.

La última vez que Chicharito vistió la camiseta del Tricolor fue en 2019 (Foto: Daniel Becerril/REUTERS)

And it is that during an interview for the Futbol Picante program, Cuauhtémoc Blanco was questioned about various issues related to the Mexican National Team. When the panelists resumed the name of Javier Hernández, the former footballer said he knew the situation that has kept the Galaxy striker away from the Mexican national team matches, although he also assured that he is no longer at sufficient level.

“I personally wouldn't wear it, if I were a coach I wouldn't. Because I don't want to. I get along well with him, but I don't. The MLS grows a lot, but he is no longer up to the level. For me it doesn't give it anymore,” he said in response to the question asked by Sergio Dipp.

Month after month, followers and experts who have called for the return of the Chivas academy of the Guadalajara Sports Club to the Tata Martino calls. However, their absence has prevailed. In addition, although his performance in the current MLS season has been favorable, the president of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) denied that his name could again be included in the final list for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

La ofensiva del combinado nacional no logró ser lo suficientemente contundente durante el Octagonal Final de la Concacaf (Foto: Henry Romero/REUTERS)

“We haven't summoned him. We have been respectful of Gerardo Martino's decisions. There are reasons and I would not see it in the calls from now on,” said Yon de Luisa after having attended the draw for the group stage of the World Cup Joust.

The statements of the FMF president will confirm the absence of the top scorer in the history of the national team for at least two years and three months. It should be remembered that the last time Chicharito played a match with the National Team was in September 2019, during a friendly match against the United States team.

El tridente de Raúl Jiménez, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano y Jesús “Tecatito” Corona no ha podido anotar un solo gol en la era de Gerardo Martino (Foto: Twitter/ @miseleccionmxEN)

While he doesn't have the statistics he boasted during his best years in Europe, Javier Hernández has excelled in the 2022 MLS season with the Galaxy. Throughout four matches played, he has been present on a couple of occasions with scores. In addition, with 52 goals wearing Mexico's jersey, he beat other historic strikers such as Jared Borgetti, Cuauhtémoc Blanco and Luis Hernandez.

Despite the statistics in his favor and the regular present he has experienced, Chicharito does not have the approval of Gerardo Martino to be part of the absolute team. In this way, the Argentine will bet on personalities such as Raúl Jiménez, Henry Martin, Rogelio Funes Mori and even Santiago Giménez as his main axes of attack, although none of them have consolidated themselves as a benchmark.

