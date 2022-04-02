Fito Paez returned and enchanted the Colombians at their concerts in Bogotá and Medellin

The events that were scheduled to take place in 2020 and that with the arrival of the pandemic were postponed until they finally arrived in Colombia to be presented in Medellín, at the La Macarena Events Center and in Bogotá, at the Movistar Arena, at last fans of the Argentine singer were able to listen again to the songs of his idol musical.

At the age of 59 on March 13, Fito Paez arrived in the city of eternal spring after postponing his presentations. However, the artist did not sit still and during the time of confinement he devoted himself to composing new songs to present his two new albums entitled 'The Wild Years' and 'Futurología Arlt'.

“I am a man of boards, not only does my economy depend on concerts, but I already have an addiction, I could not live without playing on stage because it makes me very happy and it is the place of total dispossession, even if you organize and have a lot of experience, unusual things always happen and that somehow feeds you along with the heat of people,” he said in an interview with Colprensa before starting the tour again as the stages open as part of the economic recovery in the country.

Well, the native of Rosario, Argentina, shared with his followers about 21 songs during his show in Medellin and Bogotá. In the first city, the public was ready from 8 in the evening, where minutes before starting its show, the audience shouted its name so that it would come out to descrest with songs such as' Giros', 'The music of the dreams of your youth', 'Nature of blood', 'Things that do me good', among others.

In total, it was about 100 minutes in which the Argentine artist delighted the attendees of his concert in which they could unload all that fury of Rock in Spanish, which rumbled through every corner of the La Macarena Entertainment Center.

Fito Paez y su presentación en el Movistar Arena de Bogotá con lleno total, los asistentes quedaron encantados con el show. Foto: Cortesía.

There, the night closed with one of his most renowned songs such as 'Mariposa tecknicolor' in which he published did not stop chanting the song and shouted until he couldn't get his name with shouts “olé, olé, olé, fito, fito”, mentioned the digital media El Colombiano. It is worth mentioning that the Argentinean also performed a cappella the song 'And give joy to my heart' and also led the orchestra that accompanied him at various times of the night.

Already in Bogotá, the performer of '11 and 6′ surprised the capital with a special member for his show. It was Carlos Vives, with whom he performed the song 'Cable a tierra', one of the most anticipated songs in his repertoire and which are part of his album 'Giros'.

Fito Paez y Carlos Vives interpretando la canción 'Cable a tierra' durante su presentación en Bogotá en el Movistar Arena. Foto: Cortesía.

“Carlos is very important in Latin American culture due to a lot of factors, this is one of the quietest ones that has had us thinking that it had not been disseminated at times when this material could not or should not be disseminated, so thank you Carlos and we owe a lot of this to you,” Fito Paez said in his presentation.

During the performance of Carlos Vives on the song, the artists did not hesitate to merge into an embrace, which demonstrated the union that exists between the two nations artistically and how the same feeling unites us in music.

