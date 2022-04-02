Fernández Noroña lashed out at Margarita Zavala for visiting an IMSS: “Granting kindergartens to relatives”

Margarita Zavala attended the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) “Gabriel Mancera” on Friday, April 1, in Mexico City, where she visited one of the patients working in her office, so she took the opportunity to show off the action on her social networks and emphasize the need to financially support the health sector.

“I remembered how well they worked in the 2017 earthquake in providing aid to neighbors. Today I am again aware of the kindness of your staff. Let's support the health sector with a budget,” said the lawyer and former presidential candidate in 2018.

Given these words, the one who immediately responded to its publication was Gerardo Fernández Noroña, the federal deputy for the Labour Party (PT), who attacked his intentions and accused him of privileging relatives during the administration of his husband Felipe Calderón, president of Mexico between 2006 and 2012.

Fernández Noroña arremetió contra Margarita Zavala y le recordó el caso de la Guardería ABC (Foto:Twitter/@fernandeznorona)

In addition to pointing them out for having granted alleged facilities to their acquaintances to manage government day care centers during their administration, he reminded them of the case of the ABC Nursery in Hermosillo and again categorized Calderón's presidency as “usurped”.

In this regard, the book 10 years of rights was recently presented. Jurisprudential autobiography, in which the Chief Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), Arturo Zaldívar, declared that Felipe Calderón would have protected the family of Margarita Zavala in the tragedy that shook the nursery school on June 5, 2009.

El incendio de la Guardería ABC ocurrió en 2009 durante el sexenio de Felipe Calderón Hinojosa (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

The former first lady and now a deputy of the National Action Party quickly wrote on her Twitter account that it was not true: “Yesterday, while she was spending the public money on the presentation of her book she said that: while listening she 'occurred to tell them a story' and told a lot of lies” and clarified that after the tragedy she had meetings with members of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), as well as meetings in Hermosillo and Mexico City.

On the other hand, the one who followed this line of claims was producer Epigmenio Ibarra, who insisted on punishment against Calderón and Zavala for the ABC Nursery case.

“I insist. Let us all insist. Calderon and Margarita must respond to the nation. For corruption, nepotism, negligence, cover-up, obstruction of justice, they are jointly responsible for the deaths of 25 girls and 24 boys who should not have died in ABC Nursery,” he said on his Twitter account in early March.

Felipe Calderón y Margarita Zavala continúan siendo señalados por la tragedia de la Guardería ABC de Hermosillo en 2009 (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

The controversy was accentuated on March 31 when Zavala accompanied the mayor to Álvaro Obregón Lía Limón, who implemented a Children's Stays program in that demarcation, which rained criticism against the lawyer and federal deputy for the same mayor's office.

“If only you were so ashamed. But you don't even know her”; “Don't burn them down” or “Children's stays are for children, not just to look good”, were some of the messages in which they pointed out the former first lady as responsible for the tragedy.

These demands came after Margarita presumed the accompaniment on her social networks: “These important spaces, which the government strives so hard to destroy, move for the freedom, solidarity and the common good they generate”, so they immediately criticized against her.

KEEP READING: