Faitelson, Orvañanos, Garcia and more gave their prediction of the first phase of the Tri in Qatar

Mexico has already confirmed the rivals they will face during the Qatar 2022 group stage. Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia, respectively, will be the rivals to beat in the quest for qualification to the round of 16. Although Gerardo Martino will face two world-class teams, most experts are confident that he will be able to obtain the necessary units to play the fourth game, although there he would face another significant challenge.

Luis García Postigo was forceful in ensuring that Mexico will win four units out of 12 possible after drawing with Poland, losing to Argentina and beating Arabia. With this statistic, he could rank second, although he assured that “he crosses with France. Then I don't know anymore”, through his Twitter account.

Another commentator who predicted a similar picture, although with different results, was David Faitelson. The controversial sports journalist relied on a couple of victories against Poland and Saudi Arabia, although he agreed that Tata Martino will lose to Argentina. In this regard, he was not confident in his predictions, because he ended by saying “make plans and God will laugh at them”.

Javier Alarcón, former head of sports at Televisa, was more concrete and did not delve into the results. And he is sure that “Mexico has the same chances as Poland to pass as second place”, but although he is confident in going to the round of 16, he is not sure that he will be able to beat teams in group D such as France or Denmark.

During an analysis by Fox Sports panelists, Raúl Orvañanos said that “Mexico has something to walk with for the next round.” In the same space, Luis Fernando Tena, who was London 2012 Olympic champion, also agreed that Mexico will play the round of 16. However, his main concern is the improvement in the functioning of the team, as well as a possible clash with France.

Antonio de Valdes also stated that Mexico has a great chance of overcoming the first phase. Although he agreed with most of his colleagues, he was cautious in stating that Saudi Arabia should not be underestimated, but neither should he “feel self-conscious when facing a power like Argentina”.

Although in the recent era Mexico has surpassed Poland, the only time that faces have been seen in a World Cup favored Europeans. In Argentina 78 beat the tricolor 3-for-1 and prevented him from going to the next round. In 2017, the last time they collided, the Aztecs managed to beat the Poles with a goal by Raúl Jimenez. However, the presence of Robert Lewandowski will generate expectations about the duel in Qatar.

Mexico's second rival will be Argentina. The South Americans have won in the four World Cup duels that have been played. The last time they rivaled was in 2019, when they beat Tri del Tata Martino 4-1. His recent Copa America championship, as well as his prominent squad, place him as a clear favorite in the second Group C match.

In Qatar it will be the first time that Mexico will play Saudi Arabia in World Cups. However, they have done so previously in three editions of the Confederations Cup where the Tricolor has won with at least two goals ahead. In addition, two friendly matches have been played with an Aztec victory and a draw. Despite the trend, Martino will have to be cautious, as Asians outperformed teams like Japan and Australia.

In the event that Mexico takes first or second place in its sector, it will play the first elimination match against the leader or sub-leader of Group D. In that group, France and Denmark look like wide favorites to fill the positions, but Tunisia, as well as the winner of the United Arab Emirates, Australia or Peru, will look to complicate their course towards the round of 16.

