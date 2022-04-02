Eduin Caz stopped his vacation because of fans who found where he was staying

In the middle of his vacation in Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, Eduin Caz had to leave the place where he was staying as there were many fans outside waiting for him to leave.

Through his temporary stories on Instagram, the vocalist of Grupo Firme shared that he was enjoying his vacation with his family on the beaches of Zihuatanejo, without thinking that he would have to pack his bags again earlier than thought, as dozens of followers found where he was staying and were waiting for me to live with them.

While the singer and his wife were packing their bags, he shared that there were about 100 people outside the place where they stayed and, due to the number of people, he could no longer serve them all as before, so he decided to end the trip.

El cantante lamentó tener que dejar Zihuatanejo, pero no se mostró molesto con sus fans (Foto: Instagram/@eduincaz)

“Here we are family, packing bags because people here knew where we are. We are in Zihuatanejo, I recommend them to rest. There are already several groups of people that I attend with photos, but you can't. Right now I think there are about a hundred people out there, so we have to retire... we missed this vacation. God bless you,” he said in a video where he looks smiling, but resigned.

“Our holidays are over” and “We can't stay anymore” were some words with which he announced that he would leave Zihuatanejo.

Cazares acknowledged that the situation was getting out of control, so it was better to return home. However, he thanked the public who searched for him on the beaches of Guerrero and shared a video with some of his fans.

Before embarking on his return home, Eduin took photos with the followers who asked him, even assured that all those who had approached him before too many people gathered, would have been satisfied.

El cantante se reunió con sus fans para cantar canciones de Grupo Firme (Foto: Instagram/@eduincaz)

In the video he shared on his Instagram profile, he is seen singing with at least 40 people who were outside the accommodation where he was vacationing. Together with them he performed a part of the song Ya superame by Grupo Firme.

Finally, he posted some videos where he is seen with his pet boarding a private plane to return home.

A few days ago Eduin Cazares became a trend on social networks when he replicated a TikTok trend, where one person pulls the hair on another person with whom he is recording the video with the song Chalet de Eden Muñoz in the background.

This song went viral with the trend since in one of its stanzas it says: “A jolt and pure for the future”. That is why, along with the song, the singer walked stealthily towards two women so that, when this part of the song played, he could pull their hair. After this action Eduin ran out of the scene denoting a face of despair.

Some netizens did not take it well that Caz joined the trend, so they criticized him in the comments, assuring that it is disrespectful to pull someone's hair for shooting a video. However, more were those who took it with grace.

“No Edwin tu nooo, but I'll pass it to you because you didn't unravel them, it was slight”, “Even so it's rude”, “Run that they reach you with the flying flip flop”, “Oh how naughty”, were some of the comments in response to the video.

