Doctor Strange 2: when is it released in Peru and where to watch the new Marvel movie

Latest news from Marvel. Following the release of Moon Knight at UCM, fans are looking forward to the next premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the continuation of the story of the first part that hit theaters in 2016. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch replays Stephen Vincent Strange, who becomes a powerful sorcerer and prominent member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts later to suffer an accident on his hands that prevents him from returning to practice as a doctor. Although not many details have been revealed about this new production, it is estimated that cameos will appear on the big screen and the famous post-credits scene that always keeps viewers in their seats.

The sorcerer wakes up every night with the memory of the same dream that turns into a nightmare. It keeps repeating that he did what he had to do to protect the world. His inseparable companion Wong supports him and drags him into reality by expressing that he cannot control everything, since as a result he opened a door between the universes, and they do not know who or what will pass through it. When everything gets out of control, Strange looks for Scarlet Witch to help him understand what is happening and will happen, but she confessed that she always heard that it was something dangerous... And he was right.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi and the screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

WHEN IS THE PREMIERE OF DOCTOR STRANGE IN PERU?

According to Marvel's official announcement, the film will be released on May 6 in the United States and in Peru on Thursday, May 5, taking into account that this is the day when new entries are presented to the billboard nationwide. Although the length of the film has not been revealed, fans estimate that it could exceed two hours, considering that the first installment lasted 1 hour and 55 minutes.

The fact: the pre-sale for Doctor Strange 2 has already been announced by major film networks in Peru. Being in the midst of the pandemic, ticket sales will be done through the websites, and in this way avoid crowds in establishments. It is recommended to turn on their social media notifications so that they send you a message when you are able to get a ticket.

The new Marvel film will arrive in our country on Thursday, May 5 and you will be able to see it in the following cinemas nationwide (check the times and dates of each channel).

- UVK

- Cineplanet

- Cinépolis

- Cinestar

- Cinemark

- Cinerama Pacifico

UPCOMING FILMS AND SERIES RELEASES FOR MARVEL 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: May 6, 2022 [Film]

Ms. Marvel: June 8, 2022 [Disney+ Series]

Thor: Love and Thunder: July 8, 2022 [Film]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: November 11, 2022 [Film]

Captain Marvel 2: February 17, 2023 [Film]

Guardians of the Galaxy 3: May 23, 2023 [Film]

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: July 28, 2023 [Film]

Captain America 4: Date To Be Determined [Film]

She-Hulk: Date to be determined [Disney+ Series]

Secret Invasion: Date to be determined [Disney+ Series]

Ironheart: Date to be determined [Disney+ Series]

Armor Wars: Date to be determined [Disney+ Series]

I Am Groot: Date To Be Determined [Disney+ Series]

Blade [Movie]

Fantastic Four [Film]

Black Panther: Kingdom of Wakanda [Serie Disney+]

