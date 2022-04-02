Dialogue table suspended and demonstrations continue in Huancayo

This afternoon, the dialogue table was suspended between the delegation of the Executive and the union of transporters and leaders of farmers, which took place in the Wanka Coliseum, in Huancayo. The ministers present had to withdraw from the place due to lack of guarantees, as protests from abroad got out of control.

Government representatives informed the population that, in the minutes signed by the leaders of the transport sector, the unblocking of the roads was agreed . However, there was another section of leaders who decided not to sign the document and withdrew.

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez, published on his Twitter account the act signed by the carriers, in which they also agree to suspend the Selective Consumption Tax (ISC) for 6 months, the temporary elimination of the General Sales Tax (IGV) on products from the basic basket, among others.

“Truce Paro Agrario, 5days, Heavy load transport stoppage is lifted. Also Suspension ISC to fuels (6 months) temporary elimination IGV to Chicken, Noodles, Flour Rice... in Dialogue and Agreements Junin Acta Transporte”, he tweeted along with a hand-drawn image of the act.

While the head of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Oscar Zea, announced that a truce has been reached with farmers. Among the commitments agreed, he indicated that they reached a certain consensus on the price of fertilizers and on the use of milk.

“Agriculture knows how to act. We talked and he got up. We are going to accept this truce with responsibility and our commitments will be sacred fulfilled. We know each other, that's why they trusted. They have been suffering for many days, we have apologized to them, we cannot allow our workers in the rural sector,” he told TV Peru.

Also present at the Wanka Coliseum were the Ministers of Justice, Feliz Chero; of Energy and Mines, Carlos Palacios; of Economy, Carlos Graham; and of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry. In addition, they are also accompanied by the deputy minister of the PCM, Jesús Quispe, some congressmen and Cardinal Pedro Barreto.

DEMONSTRATIONS CONTINUE IN HUANCAYO

After concluding the dialogue table, the members of the Council of Ministers had to take refuge in their vehicles in the face of the wave of violence unleashed outside the coliseum. Peruvian National Police agents tried to contain the protesters.

After almost an hour of fighting, the outside of the Wanka Coliseum broke free and the ministers managed to leave the area on their way to Jauja. The protests would respond to the agricultural sector's dissatisfaction with the agreements reached. Two people were injured as a result of the confrontation between the population and the police outside the sports venue.

CASTLE'S APOLOGIES

Hours earlier, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo apologized to the carriers and farmers who are unemployed because of his statements last Friday when he indicated that “some leaders and leaders” were reportedly paid to protest in the Junín region.

“I want to clarify the country and I want to make it clear to my compatriots that, when I address the Peruvian people and in some of those statements there has been a misunderstanding and I have to clarify it by apologizing or forgiving the people; I have to do them a thousand times, because I never have bad intentions,” he said during a speech in the San Martin.

Despite the fact that the protesters in Junín have requested the presence of the head of state at the dialogue table, the president did not speak on this issue and only said that the Government will guarantee talks and the right to protest, in order to avoid some kind of persecution of leaders who carry just causes such as that of the carriers, farmers, peasants and teachers.

“A government that comes from that quarry, we are going to guarantee dialogue and the right to protest, that the leaders who are leading the struggle in the country and who lead a just cause like that of transporters, farmers, teachers are no longer persecuted,” he said.

Pedro Castillo announced that the instruction given to the Executive delegation in the city of Huancayo is that there should be “immediate solutions”, which will be announced in the next few hours.

“I welcome the willingness of our premier and ministers and in that role I must say that there is no need to hinder a communication channel, do it through dialogue, here is a space for openness in this Government, they have the doors of the PCM, the ministries and the Presidential Office,” he said.

