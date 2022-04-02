Demands demanded by carriers and farmers to stop six days of unemployment and unblock roads

For a week now, there has been a stoppage of carriers and farmers in Huancayo, in the Junín region. Roads are blocked and demonstrations have not been fully controlled by the Peruvian National Police (PNP). They want the central government, led by President Pedro Castillo, to offer solutions to the problems they are facing.

Claims have been made for the increase in fertilizers and agricultural inputs, since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the protesters, chemicals such as phosphate or urea have tripled in value, from 80 to 240 soles per bag.

Another of its demands is the reduction of fuel prices and the implementation of the Reactiva Agrario program and Agrarian Insurance. The farmers' strike was joined by the union of dairy farmers in the Junín region, which demanded that the reference price of milk be 1.80 soles.

For their part, the carriers demanded that the price of fuel be lowered. Although this situation is happening worldwide due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they said they feel ignored by the authorities.

They also want the unfair competition from foreign carriers to be eliminated, to direct the cargo reserve for the national guilds and for a table of reference values to be declared a mandatory minimum tariff. Other requests include the elimination of the Selective Consumption Tax (ISC) on fuels for domestic carriers and the revision of road and toll concession contracts.

In terms of control, heavy cargo carriers required the total restructuring of the Sutran (Superintendency of Land Transport of Persons, Freight and Goods) and the revision of the law on municipalities.

In addition to farmers, ranchers and transporters, citizens are also tired of the rising cost of living and they demanded a solution to this problem.

The leaders and trade unionists of the Junín region want to establish a dialogue directly with President Pedro Castillo and Prime Minister Aníbal Torres, who has arrived this Saturday in the company of the Ministers of Justice, Feliz Chero; of Energy and Mines, Carlos Palacios; of Economy, Carlos Graham; of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry; and of Agrarian Development and Irrigation, Óscar Zea. In addition, they are also accompanied by the deputy minister of the PCM, Jesús Quispe, some congressmen and Cardinal Pedro Barreto. However, the Peruvian president did not attend.

Esta es la segunda comitiva del Consejo de Ministros que llega a la zona. | Foto: PCM

CASTILLO DIDN'T APOLOGI

Pedro Castillo called for an agreement with the protesters to meet the “urgent demands”, although he said that “it will be difficult to resolve them without the will for dialogue and the purpose of amendment”.

“Brothers carriers, I pledge to seek solutions together for the benefit of all,” he concluded in a message on his Twitter account.

However, the head of state has not apologized for his statements about the protests in Junín. “Some stoppages and roadblocks are being announced, malicious and paid by some leaders and leaders (...) it is necessary to tell them here, that we will bring order in the coming hours,” he said from Piura last Friday when demonstrations had increased in various parts of Peru.

These words have upset the leaders, who will continue the protests until the president is present at the dialogue table.

