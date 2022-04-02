David Faitelson criticized Real Madrid for their controversial victory against Celta: “They won by decree”

Real Madrid defeated Celta de Vigo 1-2 with many problems and consolidated themselves at the top of the standings; however, the controversy took over the reactions and overshadowed the poor performance of the merengue team, as whistling Pablo González Fuertes scored three penalties in favor of the merengue team.

As if that were not enough, a goal cancelled by Galhardo because of a previous misplaced by Iago Aspas provoked all kinds of criticism, because with the end of the match there were four actions that provoked the fury of the fans at the Balaidos Stadium, who ended up shouting “penalty” every time Real Madrid approached the area.

From Mexico, the actions were also harshly criticized and even generated the reaction of David Faitelson, who did not want to be left out of the controversy and attacked the possible interests of others in the Madrid squad taking the three points on matchday 30 of La Liga.

This was not the only reaction that appeared on social media after the controversial result, as a large section of analysts lashed out against the referee's decisions. Some even dared to say that González Fuertes deliberately helped the team led by Carlo Ancelotti.

“This not only damages the image of Football and La Liga... it also damages the image of real madrid who does not need these arbitration aids to win this competition,” Cristóbal Soria wrote on his Twitter account, one of the panelists of the Chiringuito in Spain.

Another of those who spoke about the engagement was Julio Maldonado, a well-known character on social networks under the name of Mundo Maldini, who highlighted the games of Militao and Thibaut Courtois in defense, but also disagreed with two of the four controversial actions of the match.

Faced with this controversy, Celta coach Eduardo Chacho Coudet criticized the controversial actions but limited himself to delving into the referees, with the aim of avoiding a penalty.

“You have to talk very carefully because you can be sanctioned. I haven't seen the second penalty yet, the first one seemed very doubtful to me and the third, nothing. In the replays it is seen from the front that Kevin is sticking his foot out and the one who kicks is Mendy. We need some revision sometime. We know the club we are and against the monsters we play”

“I'm not against referees, but there are tools that can help. In the repetition of the third it is very clear that Kevin is sticking his foot out and who is looking for him is Mendy. This week there is no crisis at Real Madrid and those things are good for them,” he emphasized with an ironic touch.

On social networks, the memes were not long in coming from the fans, especially those who are against Real Madrid, as they exploited the image that the merengue team is favored by arbitration.

The best memes of Real Madrid's controversial victory against Celta de Vigo:

