COVID-19 traffic light in Mexico: the whole country will continue in green

The Ministry of Health (SSA) updated this Friday the seventh Epidemiological Traffic Light of Coronavirus (COVID-19) of 2022, which will be in effect from April 04 to 17.

Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:

For the fifth time in a row, there will be no “red” state (maximum risk of contagion). The last one had been Aguascalientes more than two months ago, and it was the only one to fall to that level after five months (from August 2021 to January).

Nor will there be any entity in “orange” (high risk) or “yellow” (moderate risk). It is worth mentioning that until a month ago only Queretaro was at this last level.

This means that, for the second time in a row, all 32 states in the country will be “green” (low risk).

This confirms the end of the “fourth wave” of contagion that the Ómicron variant brought with it at the beginning of the year. In recent days, several states have even announced the return to all activities and the use of masks only in closed spaces. However, the health authorities have stressed the importance of not letting down your guard and getting vaccinated with the booster dose in the face of a possible uptick.

The four elements evaluated to determine the color of the traffic light in each entity are: the percentage of occupancy of beds in intensive care, percentage of positive cases of coronavirus; trend of beds occupied and trend of positive cases; that is, the expected behavior based on current numbers, and what is calculated by the National Council for Science and Technology (Conacyt).

