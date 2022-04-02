COVID-19: Peru records 275 new cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours

FOTO DE ARCHIVO. La gente camina en una calle llena de gente mientras los nuevos casos de la enfermedad del coronavirus (COVID-19), impulsada por la variante Omicron, están aumentando, en Lima, Perú el 12 de enero de 2022. Foto tomada el 12 de enero de 2022. REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Coronavirus continues to attack. Peru continues to increase the number of positives and this can be seen after the latest report issued by the Ministry of Health, which until 22:00 p.m. on March 31, 2022 confirmed the appearance of 275 new infected with COVID-19 in the country.

The figure mentioned corresponds only to the last Thursday and the number of deaths on the same day is 6 in total.

According to the statement issued by Minsa and the COVID-19 Situational Room, there is an increase in discard tests carried out, along with the increase in positive cases in the country. This is the information collected from the start of the pandemic until March 31, 2022.

- People sampled 28 million 804, 457

- Negative results 25 million 256,851

- Confirmed cases 3 million 547,605

Regarding the cases confirmed last Wednesday, the following information is obtained:

- People sampled 68 115

- Confirmed cases 275

HOSPITALIZED AND RECOVERED

Minsa confirmed that Peru is in a third wave and this is due to the number of infections the country has had in recent weeks. In the case of hospitalized patients, it was found that there are a total of 1278 hospitalized patients due to COVID-19.

For patients with critical health, the figure is 481 in total. These are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with mechanical ventilation.

In addition, in the report issued by the official health entity, it is verified that to date there are 3 million 474, 007 people who have overcome the disease, and were discharged from a medical institution health or completed a period of home isolation.

Another figure to consider is the number of people who were discharged last Thursday, which total 149.

DEATHS DUE TO COVID-19

The number of deaths in the country to date is 212,256 in total and despite the number of deaths, it is estimated that this third wave will not mass deaths and only remain in contagion; however, we should not let our guard down and continue with health measures in order to avoid contagion.

Update on COVID-19 Vaccination in Peru

According to MINSA, as of 18:06 p.m. on March 31, 2022, a total of 67′722′128 doses applied against COVID-19 have been applied.

However, 12′932′325 are immunized with the booster dose, which leads to a 70.49% increase in booster doses in the vulnerable population.



These figures show that 45.3% are vaccinated with booster doses of the general population.

