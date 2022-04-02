Coronavirus in Mexico as of April 1:2,538 infections and 111 deaths on the last day

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 11ABRIL2020.- Con una ciudad semidesértica con negocios cerrados y lugares públicos como: museos, plazas, teatros y parques en cuarentena hasta nuevo aviso, así se vivió el Sábado de Gloria en la capital del país. La contingencia por Covid-19 se mantiene en fase dos en territorio nacional, sin embargo se estima que en dos semanas podría entrar en fase tres de no seguirse las medidas aislamientos social. Al cierre, México registra 3844 casos confirmados y 233 defunciones. FOTO: GALO CAÑAS /CUARTOSCURO.COM

As every day since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Ministry of Health (SSA) presented its technical report on the progress of the health contingency in Mexico, in which they revealed that until this Friday, April 1, there is a record of 5 million 662,073 total infections and 323,127 deaths.

These figures project that in the last 24 hours, 2,538 infections and 111 deaths were added to the national statistics, with records closed until 9:00am this Friday.

On the other hand, a total of 683,609 suspected cases and 9,236,820 negative cases have been recorded since the pandemic began; while there are currently 9,625 people with active COVID-19 infections throughout the national territory.

This figure is captured according to citizens who started with symptoms of the disease in the past 14 days, so they are taken into account from March 19 to April 1.

On the states with the highest rate of positive cases at the moment, Aguascalientes, commands the list with an estimated 33 per 100,000 inhabitants. It is followed by Baja California Sur and Mexico City, which exceed 29 and 26 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. Low numbers compared to the highest points of the pandemic so far in 2022.

With these figures in mind, the national rate of active infections is only 7.40 people per 100,000 inhabitants, according to information visible on the portal of the National Epidemiological Surveillance System (SINAVE).

Regarding people who have overcome the disease, 4,959,965 recoveries have been projected since the beginning of the health contingency, as well as another 14,128 deaths that have not been confirmed due to COVID-19, so they were classified as suspicious and are in process of an epidemiological clinical judgment.

According to the graph presented by the Ministry of Health regarding positive and negative cases in the last week, at the end of March Mexico is at the lowest point of the pandemic with respect to confirmed infections, with 7,262 cases in week 11 of 2022.

