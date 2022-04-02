CJNG blamed rivals for murder of mayor of Aguililla and threatened the media

AGUILILLA, MICHOACÁN. 23ABRIL2021. Son cientos de personas que han salido de la comunidad del Aguaje, municipio de Aguililla, por la guerra entre dos grupos armados – Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación y Carteles Unidos el apoderarse del territorio ha conllevado a que la localidad hoy sea considerada como “pueblo fantasma”. Si bien por parte del Gobierno de Michoacán se han realizado diversos operativos, ninguno ha sido exitoso debido a que los grupos delincuenciales desafían a las autoridades tumbando las acciones que realizan. Durante muchos meses, el Estado y la Federación han dejado en el olvido gran parte de Tierra Caliente, principalmente, Aguililla. FOTO: JUAN JOSÉ ESTRADA SERAFÍN /CUARTOSCURO.COM

A video was circulated through social networks showing who was alleged to be Ricardo Carrillo, alias El Alacrán, member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) denying the accusations against him for the murder of the mayor of Aguililla, Michoacán, Cesar Arturo Valencia Caballero.

In the audiovisual of less than a minute, El Alacrán is accompanied by other members of the Cartel led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as El Mencho, where they are seen heavily armed. In addition, in the recording, Ricardo Carrillo blamed Juan José Álvarez Farías, El Abuelo, leader of the Tepalcatepec Cartel, and Nicolás Sierra Santana, El Gordo and/or Gordo Viagra, for the murder of Valencia Caballero.

“I, El Alacrán, separated me from the attacks that occurred against the citizen president of Aguililla Cesar Valencia and I hold Grandfather Farías and Gordo Viagra directly responsible, since you ordered him to be killed because you want control of the Aguililla mines,” said Ricardo Carillo.

El Alacrán se deslindó del asesinato del alcalde de Aguililla (Foto: Twitter/@Elblogdelosgua1)

It is worth mentioning that in the last three years, the CJNG's alliance with groups from Michoacán was fractured and remnants of Viagras, Knights Templar, Whites of Troy and the Tepalcatepec Cartel formed an alliance known as Carteles Unidos, to resist the onslaught of the four-letter cartel. Their struggles have intensified in the Tierra Caliente region and near the avocado capital of the world, the so-called green gold, in Uruapan.

Likewise, El Alacrán threatened Milenio Noticias and journalist Denise Maerker for alleged links with Grandfather Farías.

“Stop doing things, tell the truth, not what Grandfather Farías tells you, we know about the direct deal you made with him,” concluded El Alacrán.

This is not the first time that the CJNG has threatened the media, because in another video released on social networks it lashed out at the host Azucena Uresti.

Azucena Uresti fue amenazada por el CJNG (Foto: Twitter@azucenau)

It was on March 28 that the Attorney General of the State (FGE) of Michoacán presented the identity of the murderer of the municipal president of Aguililla and offered a reward of 100,000 pesos for useful and truthful information leading to the location of the Alacrán.

The FGE reported that, as a result of the investigative work carried out in coordination with federal authorities, they already have substantial progress with regard to the identity of the probable perpetrator.

“During the investigative work, appropriate and pertinent data were obtained to determine the identity of the probable perpetrator of the incident, for which the respective arrest warrant was requested, which was given by the Control Judge,” the prosecutor's office reported in a statement.

Ricardo Carrillo Mendoza, alias El Alacrán (Foto: FGE)

Adrián López Solis, attorney general of the entity, signed the specific agreement to offer and deliver a reward for the location and detention of El Alacrán, who together with his accomplice El Zapata shot dead the mayor on March 10, when he was traveling along Benjamín Ruiz Avenue , in front of the football field in the area, at the height of the cellar of the Municipal Palace of Aguililla.

On the day of his murder, Valencia Caballero got into his van to go home, but on the way he was intercepted by two men on a motorcycle, with their faces hidden under a helmet and opened fire on three occasions at the municipal president, who did not survive the attack. More than one witness recognized the two subjects riding the Honda motorcycle black with red: one was short, sturdy and wearing blue jeans and shirt; the other was tall, dark and wearing a “military-type” haircut.

KEEP READING:



