CDMX authorities will seek to implement flights from Houston to AIFA after meeting with Sylvester Turner

ZUMPANGO, ESTADO DE MÉXICO, 07SEPTIEMBRE2021.- Se realizó un recorrido para medios de las obras del Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Angeles (AIFA) en Santa Lucía, en el que se tiene planeado ejecutar las 61 operaciones por hora spermitidas en el AICM una vez que se recuperen los niveles de tráfico aéreos a los que se tenían antes de la pandemia de Covid-19. Las obras de las paradas internacionales continúan en operación y esperan que a finales de año se pueda recuperar la categoría 1. FOTO: GRACIELA LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The head of government of Mexico City (CDMX), Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, reported that her administration will seek to create an air route from Houston airport to Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), this, after her meeting with the mayor American, Sylvester Turner.

According to the capital's president, Houston and Mexico City are almost sisters, since a large number of Mexicans live in the state.

Therefore, he indicated that during the meeting it was proposed to the mayor to work together to create a route from the capital to Houston, with the aim of “making it easy to get to Mexico City, and some other actions.”

“There are many Mexicans who live in Houston, and that makes us brothers with the city, (...) We talk a lot about issues that they are interested in, that we have developed here, such as climate change, environment, electro mobility, renewable energy and tourism,” he said.

Durante la reunión se le propuso al alcalde que se trabaje en conjunto para crear una ruta de la capital a Houston (Foto: Twitter/Claudiashein)

Without giving further details of the proposal, Sheinbaum Pardo said that the work teams will maintain communication to establish greater “twinning”.

It should be recalled that at the end of March, authorities announced that the new airport will have flights to the United States from the second half of 2022, with Delta and Copa Airlines airlines.

Through the social networks of the flagship project of the so-called Fourth Transformation (Q4), it was written: “AIFA will have flights with Delta and Copa Airlines in the second half of 2022″.

Sheinbaum Pardo señaló que los equipos de trabajo mantendrán comunicación (REUTERS/Luis Cortes)

With this, foreign airlines join Aeromexico's Mexican airlines, Volaris and VivaAerobus, which provide domestic travel to Tijuana, Cancun, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Villahermosa and Mérida.

However, this April 1st Aeromexico announced that it will operate a third destination from Felipe Ángeles International Airport.

In a statement, the airline reported that starting May 1st it will be flying to Puerto Vallarta with four weekly frequencies, with the aim of complementing its operation at the air terminal to a beach destination.

With the new destination, Aeromexico's operating adjustments from AIFA will be as follows:

Mérida: seven weekly frequencies (Monday to Sunday)

Puerto Vallarta: four weekly frequencies (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday)

Villahermosa: three weekly frequencies (Monday, Wednesday and Saturday)

Aeroméxico dio a conocer que operará un tercer destino desde el Aeropuerto Internacional Felipe Ángeles (Foto: Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro.com)

While flights from Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to the above destinations are operated daily and in May will be:

Mérida: 67 weekly frequencies

Puerto Vallarta: 42 weekly frequencies

Villahermosa: 40 weekly frequencies

“Aeromexico is flying with a new air and will continue its network expansion strategy to offer more and better options to its customers. By May, the airline will be operating 88 national and international routes”, concludes the statement.

On March 17, the director of the General Felipe Ángeles International Airport, General Isidro Pastor Román, assured that road connectivity to the construction site is guaranteed.

According to Pastor Román, there are 14 connection points that will take you from any of the CDMX bus stations to the new airport:

Perisur - AIFA (150 pesos)

Santa Fe - AIFA (150 pesos)

World E - AIFA (125 pesos)

Cuautitlan - AIFA (125 pesos)

AICM - AIFA (125 pesos)

National Auditorium - AIFA (125 pesos)

WTC - AIFA (125 pesos)

Green Indians - AIFA (50 pesos)

Aztec City (Mexibus) - AIFA (18 pesos)

Bullfighting - AIFA (125 pesos)

KEEP READING: