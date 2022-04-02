Boris Johnson congratulated “the brave army of Ukraine”, denounced the terrible suffering of civilians and promised more sanctions against Putin

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 30, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. IMAGE MUST NOT BE ALTERED.

“This afternoon I spoke with President Zelensky. I have congratulated their brave armed forces for pushing back Russia's invading army , but I recognize the enormous challenges they face and the terrible suffering being inflicted on civilians in Ukraine,” British Premier Boris Johnson wrote, adding:” The United Kingdom will continue to intensify its military, economic and diplomatic support, including increased sanctions to increase economic pressure on Putin's war machine as long as Russian troops remain on Ukrainian territory .”

The British president had already promised before the liaisons committee of the House of Commons his intentions to “continue to intensify sanctions” against Russia until “each of his troops is out of Ukraine”.

undefined

A possible ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine would not be enough to remove the sanctions imposed on Vladimir Putin's government , he said. “In my opinion, we should continue to intensify sanctions with a continuous program until each of its troops is outside Ukraine,” he said.

Asked whether this would include Crimea annexed by Moscow in 2014, Johnson replied: “As I said, until each of these Russian troops is out of Ukraine.”

Las tropa sucranianas ingresaron a Bucha y se encontraron con un escenario devastador, lleno de cadáveres y destrucción (Reuters)

The Prime Minister also expressed the view that “a total rethink should be carried out on all the support offered to countries such as Georgia and Ukraine”, so that instead of offering them full membership in NATO, he explained, Western countries would change the “security architecture” by arming them so that Russia would not invade them.

Ukraine announced on Saturday that it had regained control of the entire Kiev region after almost a month of Russian occupation, which left an apocalyptic picture and macabre pictures such as that of hundreds of bodies scattered on a street in Bucha, north - west of the capital.

Russian forces, as they announced a few days ago, have reduced their presence in the Kiev and Chernigov regions (north), having failed in their attempt to surround the capital. They now seem to concentrate their efforts in the east and south, five weeks after the start of the invasion ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24.

In Mariupol (south), the Red Cross continues its efforts to organize the evacuation of tens of thousands of people trapped in that port city on the Sea of Azov, lacking food, water and electricity.

“Liberation” from a scorched land

The towns of “Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the entire Kiev region were freed from the invader,” announced Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Ganna Maliar. The Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podoliak said shortly before that Moscow changed its “tactics” and now intends to “maintain control of vast occupied territories” in the east and south and “gain a powerful foothold there.”

The Russian retreat from the north allowed us to see the devastation left by the war: in Bucha, the bodies of hundreds of people dressed in civilian clothes were scattered on a single street in the city, said AFP reporters. Some of the bodies had their hands tied behind their backs. The bodies were scattered over several hundred meters. According to the mayor of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, “all these people were shot to death in the back of the head”.

The fighting and bombing left an apocalyptic picture, with huge holes in residential buildings and wrecked cars.

Fedoruk told AFP by telephone that “280 people had to be buried in mass graves”, since it was impossible to do so in cemeteries, even within reach of Russian bombings.

The International Criminal Court has already opened an investigation into possible war crimes in Ukraine. In an interview published by a Swiss newspaper, former international prosecutor Carla Del Ponte urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Putin, whom she described as a “war criminal.”

According to the UN, more than 4 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion and in total there are more than 10 million displaced persons.

In the face of an aggravated “migration emergency”, Pope Francis asked for “shared” responses on the island of Malta and pointed to “someone powerful” locked in “his national interests” as responsible for the war, in what was interpreted as an allusion to Putin.

The pontiff revealed that he was considering traveling to Ukraine and denounced “the seductions of autocracy” and “the new imperialisms”, which carry the risk of an “enlarged cold war that can stifle the lives of peoples and entire generations”.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it sent a team to Mariupol to evacuate civilians, following a failed attempt on Friday because “conditions made it impossible to proceed” the operation.

Mariupol has endured weeks of fierce Russian bombardment, with at least 5,000 inhabitants killed, according to local authorities, and 160,000 people trapped in the ruined city.

El Papa Francisco en Malta

Dozens of buses with residents who had managed to leave the city arrived on Friday in Zaporiyia, some 200 km to the northwest.

“We cried when we arrived. We cried when we saw the soldiers at the checkpoint with Ukrainian emblems on their arms,” said Olena, who was carrying her little daughter in her arms.

“My house was destroyed, I saw it in photos. Our city no longer exists,” he added.

In Energodar, a southern city occupied by Russian forces, a demonstration of inhabitants who sang the Ukrainian anthem was violently suppressed, resulting in four injuries, a lawmaker in Kiev reported.

KEEP READING:







