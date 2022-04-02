AMLO assured that Tren Maya will be inaugurated in December 2023; rejects meeting with UNAM experts

Despite the controversies over its construction among environmentalists and activists, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) assured that the Maya Train, one of his flagship works, will be operational in December 2023.

This Saturday, April 2, during a private work tour, the federal president arrived in Chetumal, from Calakmul, Campeche, to give the starting flag for the construction of section 5 Cancún-Tulum, section 6 Tulum-Bacalar and section 7 Bacalar-Escárcega.

As well as supervising the personnel, machinery and equipment that will be used in the construction of the sections and the new Tulum International Airport, which will be located in the border area between the city and the municipality of Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

Upon his arrival in Quintana Roo, the Chief Executive gave brief details of his work tour to local media, however, he said he could not give more information due to the ban on Mandate Revocation on April 10.

AMLO arribó a Chetumal para dar el banderazo de salida de construcción del tramo 5, 6 y 7 del Tren Maya (Foto: Martín Zetina/Cuartoscuro.com

“When are you going to give the flag, sir, of the inauguration? Of stretches 5, 6 and 7?” , questioned local media. To which the president replied: “It has already started, but I cannot inform you any more because we are closed”.

In addition, given criticism by environmentalists and activists for the work, the president ruled out meeting with experts from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), to discuss the issue of the construction of the Maya Train.

He also asked that those who have demonstrated against one of the priority works of his administration speak with the members of the communities that are close to construction.

Shortly after, President López Obrador arrived at the Expo Feria del Sur, in Chetumal, where he gave the starting flag of the stages. At the event, he reiterated that the work will be completed by the end of 2023 and will not be stopped.

AMLO reiteró que la obra estará concluida a finales del 2023 y no será detenida (Foto: Saúl López/Cuartoscuro)

It should be noted that on March 31, after the campaign promoted by celebrities against the Mayan Train, President López Obrador affirmed that the majority of the population, mainly in the southeast region, is in favor of the work.

During his morning press conference from the National Palace and through his social networks, the federal president presented a video in which ejido jidatarios from Ejido Jacinto Pat in Tulum, Quintana Roo, demonstrate in favor of the work and assure that it will not damage the cenotes in the area.

In their testimony they confirm that they gave their approval after the process of dialogue and work tables with the federal authorities for two months.

Tras la campaña promovida por famosos contra el Tren Maya, el presidente afirmó que la mayoría de la población está a favor de la obra (Foto: Archivo)

“Look at the people's defense of the Mayan Train. It fills me with pride to know that we don't want and we share the same feelings. We are brothers”, said the chief executive at the time.

Information in development

