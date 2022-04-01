Weather in Mexico for April 1: hot environment in much of the territory by heat wave

A heat wave will cause high temperatures and a hot to very hot environment in most parts of the country, mainly in the southern and southeastern states. The 39th cold front will still cause some havoc in its passage through the north and northeast, but at night it is expected that it will no longer be affected by its departure from the territory, as predicted by the National Meteorological System.

Mexico will record minimum temperatures of up to -10º C in mountainous areas of Durango and Chihuahua, and up to -5ºC in Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico and Tlaxcala. In contrast, the highs will go up to 45º C in Michoacan, Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

CDMX and Valle de México: Cold weather is forecast at dawn in high areas surrounding the region. Clear to cloudy skies and warm to hot weather throughout the day, with no rain in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

Weather in Mexico for April 1, 2022. Photo: @conagua_clima

In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 12 to 14° C and a maximum of 29 to 31° C is forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico, a minimum temperature of 6 to 8° C and a maximum of 25 to 27° C.

Baja California Peninsula: Partly cloudy sky most of the day, with banks of fog in the western part of the region and no rain. Cold environment with frost during the morning in the mountains of Baja California and cool environment in the rest of the region. In the afternoon, temperate to warm atmosphere is expected in the region.

North Pacific: Sky with scattered clouds and no rain in the region. Morning atmosphere from cold to cool and frosty in the mountains of Sonora. In the afternoon, warm to warm atmosphere.

Central Pacific: Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cool and cold morning atmosphere in high areas, in the afternoon warm to very hot environment in the region.

South Pacific: Partly cloudy sky with showers that could be accompanied by electric shocks in Chiapas. Scattered clouds, no rainfall in Guerrero and Oaxaca. Cool atmosphere in the morning and warm to very hot in the afternoon.

Gulf of Mexico: Cloudy skies most of the day with a chance of showers in Tamaulipas and isolated showers in Veracruz and Tabasco. Scattered clouds and no rainfall in Tabasco. Cool to mild environment in the morning. During the afternoon warm to very hot environment. East and northeast wind between 10 and 25 km/h with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h in Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

Yucatan Peninsula: Cloudy skies most of the day with isolated rains that could be accompanied by electric shocks in Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo. Morning atmosphere from temperate to warm and in the afternoon warm to very hot atmosphere.

Mesa del Norte: Partly cloudy sky with a chance of isolated showers in Nuevo León. No rain in the rest of the region. Cold morning environment with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas. In the afternoon warm to warm atmosphere.

Mesa Central: Partly cloudy sky most of the day with a chance of isolated showers that could be accompanied by electric shocks in Hidalgo and Puebla. No rain in the region. Cool and cold morning atmosphere in mountain areas, in the afternoon, warm to hot environment.

