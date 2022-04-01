Violence in Huancayo: These would be the statements of Pedro Castillo that unleashed the anger of the “huanca race”

According to the statements of several citizens, they blame the president for generating discomfort among the “huanca race” since yesterday he designated as “paid leaders” independent people who come out to demand their rights as “paid leaders”. “It's the organized people,” said one of the Huancainos in the midst of the protests.

These would be the words of Castillo Terrones that caused the excesses in Huancayo: “Some ill-intentioned and paid stoppages and roadblocks are being announced. To some leaders and leaders, it is necessary to tell from here that we will bring order in the next few hours, because we come from that quarry of the struggle, we come from those spaces that we have taken many times to be heard by the authorities”, said from Piura, during his speech at an official event to deliver property titles.

“We are the government of dialogue and understanding, but we have to do it at the table. If you want, to talk, we'll talk on the road. But we cannot break the dream of a Government and of the people we have to meet their needs,” he continued.

HUANCAÍNOS ASK CASTILLO NOT TO BE VICTIMIZED

When consulted by the press, several inhabitants of Huancayo agreed that the head of state is victimizing himself rather than solving the real problems facing Peru. Among their claims, they stressed that the price increase only benefits one sector of the country, while they are “without money to buy”.

“The people have already risen. We're doing it for the right causes. Agriculture is life, agriculture is health. If the coast doesn't listen, it runs out of food. Huancayo is not going to release food for the coast. There is no money to buy, everything goes up. The rich man takes everything, and we don't have anything,” a protester told Canal N.

While another citizen commented that Castillo is forgetting about the people who elected him president. “Here we are getting cold, starving, for our principles and rights, but President Pedro Castillo forgot that these people here put them in power and turn their backs on us,” he said.

In addition, they took as a mockery that the president had chosen to attend the opening of the Third Futsal Down World Cup, rather than setting up a dialogue table to resolve the conflict as soon as possible. “We consider what he does a mockery. Sport is important, but first there is the solution and the problems of the people. He talks so much about the people, but when we are protesting here, he turns his back on us,” he said.

It also transpired that the Huancainos are also uncomfortable and upset with the Government because of the promises of the Executive on the eve. “They feel that the authorities have broken their word, which caused thousands of people to take to the streets. They wanted to set up a dialogue table, but since they didn't have information from leaders, local and regional authorities, but there wasn't any information,” said correspondent Walter Campos for Canal N.

“This created discomfort among the protesters, who acted quite violently against the police, with whom they clashed for more than an hour. They demand the presence of the Executive, Pedro Castillo. This is the order,” he continued.

BLOCKED ROADS IN JUNÍN

Central Highway (interrupted traffic)

-Km 23 Tingopaccha (Acolla, Tarma)

-Km 136 Huacrapuquio (Huancayo)

-Km 75 Miraflores (Jauja)

-Km 78 Stuart Bridge (Huaripampa, Jauja)

-Km 92 San Lorenzo (Jauja)

-Km 120 Brena Bridge (Pilcomayo, Huancayo)

