Videos and photos of the violence unleashed in Huancayo due to the stoppage of carriers

Freight carriers are currently on strike for five days; and several regions of the country are being blocked and protesters are present on the country's main roads. The report issued this morning by the Superintendency of Land Transport of People, Cargo and Goods (Sutran) indicated that the blockade of roads interrupts traffic communications routes in six regions, mainly in Junín, Arequipa and Puno.

Undoubtedly, the most critical point this Friday was Huancayo, where damage and looting were recorded in some parts of the city.

Colonel NPP Colin Sin Galván, head of the Junín Police Region, told Canal N that since 10 a.m. nearly 8,000 demonstrators from the transport union and agricultural farmers gathered in Huamanmarca square. In this square are the headquarters of the Regional Government, as well as the Municipality of Huancayo. Initially, there was an altercation, the same one that could be controlled. And as he said, at this hour, protesters are protesting peacefully.

“Some protesters who would not be part of these guilds pass through places trying to cause damage to public and private property. But with the necessary personnel we are trying to control the abuses. They are small groups, but they have been controlled,” said Galvan, and he did not rule out that they had infiltrated among the Protestants. At the moment, he said that there are between 10 and 15 people intervened for acts of vandalism.

The authority ruled out that they would call for reinforcements. In the entire Junín police region they have more than 4,000 troops, while in Huancayo there are more than a thousand troops.

As the five days of the strike have passed, Galván acknowledged that this Friday was the day with the most altercations. However, he reiterated that it is small groups that are doing damage and looting and we are already controlling them.

However, he acknowledged that there are police officers who have been treated in the health of the Peruvian National Police, as a result of injuries generated in clashes with protesters. Most are blows from stones, but they are not gravity. “At the moment they are being taken care of. We are going to have the report in a few moments,” he said.

MEETING WITH MINISTERS

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers arranged for a delegation of ministers to travel to the city of Huancayo, in order to strengthen the dialogue with the guilds of striking carriers.

Through a message on his official Twitter account, it was indicated that the Ministers of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez; Agrarian Development, Óscar Zea; and of Culture, Alejandro Salas, are traveling.

Colonel PNP reported that this meeting with the ministers will take place in the province of Jauja, and there are the staff with a general in charge. He announced that representatives of the guilds who have been raising their voice of protest have moved. And the role of the Police in these cases is to “ensure security for these spaces of dialogue”.

