Veracruz: armed commando broke into hospital to rescue suspected criminal

A command of armed subjects entered the High Specialty Hospital in Veracruz to forcibly rescue an alleged criminal who was injured after being secured by agents of the Army and the local prosecutor's office.

The State Secretary of Public Security indicated that it activated the red code to find those responsible, while the Veracruz Prosecutor's Office indicated that the elements that protected the detainee in custody were submitted around noon on April 1.

The alleged member of a criminal group was arrested by agents of the Army and the Specialized Unit for Combating Kidnapping, in the city of Veracruz. He tried to escape, but was injured and taken for medical intervention in actions led by the Ministerial Police.

Now a mobilization has been deployed in which the Mexican Navy Secretariat was incorporated. The identity of the alleged criminal member or to which faction it is attached has not been indicated.

Local reports indicated that at least four armed subjects broke into the Emergency Department of the hospital located in the Centro de la demarcation colony. They threatened the custodians and escaped in an unknown direction. It is presumed that they would form part of the same criminal cell.

A video showing alleged ministerial agents following the rescue of the aggressors, in operational actions to locate those who took their probable accomplice, was released on social networks. Some users confused that it was the exact time of the escape.

Allegedly, the unit in which the armed persons were going was guarded by a row of more vehicles. Hence, forecasts would have been guaranteed for a response by the security agents in the event of a confrontation.

Although the rescue of suspected members of drug cartels or hit men from some hospital organization is nothing new in Mexico, in Veracruz they had not highlighted issues of this kind. The faction's dominance to act unforeseen in the heart of the city and in the middle of the day could count on shortcomings of more elements in charge of custody.

In mid-2021, members of an armed command tried to rescue one of their alleged accomplices, who was hospitalized in Caborca, Sonora, but they were repelled by security forces.

According to local reports, some criminals disguised themselves as medical personnel and broke into the general hospital of the municipality around 22:00 hours on July 3 to carry out the extraction.

But the spotlight was guarded by agents of the National Guard, Secretariat of National Defense and elements of the state police such as the State Criminal Investigation Agency.

The events were recorded on Primera and Avenida Sonora streets. Workers of the institution lived minutes of terror as the fray broke out, as the uniformed men noticed the command and responded to the fire.

Some patients had to be evacuated, while doctors, nurses and administrators looked for a place to shelter from the shooting. As a result, two women were reported in detention, one injured in rollover, as well as one soldier hit by a firearm.

