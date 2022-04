Firefighters work at a residential building damaged by shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Armed Forces of Ukraine assured that Russian troops are trying to form “occupation administrations” within the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and in the city of Kherson, where Ukrainian forces would have “taken control” of up to eleven settlements.