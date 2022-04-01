Ukraine denounced that Russia is trying to form occupation administrations within the regions taken

Firefighters work at a residential building damaged by shelling during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The Armed Forces of Ukraine assured that Russian troops are trying to form “occupation administrations” within the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and in the city of Kherson, where Ukrainian forces would have “taken control” of up to eleven settlements.

“The Russian enemy continues to block the city of Kharkiv, launching artillery shelling to destroy the city's infrastructure and residential areas. In the area south of the city of Izium, the Russian enemy is trying to break the resistance of Ukrainian defenders,” they also emphasized in the same report.

They also reported that “the assault continues” on the city of Mariupol and that in the direction of the Alexandrovka settlement in the Mikolaiv area “the Russian Army is trying to carry out offensive actions”.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported through its Telegram profile that they have “taken control” of up to eleven settlements in the Kherson region, as reported by the Unian news agency.

The Armed Forces also reported that Kremlin soldiers continue to block the city of Kharkiv,

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Anna Malyar, spoke in the same terms, assuring that “the enemy does not abandon its plans to completely capture the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as the Kharkov region.

In this regard, he reported that Russian troops are sending missile systems to Gomel, in southeastern Belarus, a city near Chernigov, from where they have promised to withdraw, as Moscow confirmed this week.

In addition, in the previously named city of Izium, nearly 20,000 residents expect to be evacuated from the city, according to Deputy Mayor Volodimir Matsokin, who said that nearly 2,500 people were able to leave during the day.

On the other hand, journalist Konstantin Ryzhenko has disappeared in the city of Kherson and his status is unknown. “The reasons may be technical or you could be detained by Russian security forces,” said the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, according to the Ukrinform news agency.

RUNNERS IN MARIUPOL

At least 1,458 people were evacuated from Mariupol and several cities in the Zaporizhzhia region along three humanitarian corridors agreed on Thursday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereschuk reported.

“On March 31, 1,458 people arrived in Zaporizhzhia in three humanitarian corridors agreed on their own transport. Of these, 631 residents of Mariupol and 827 from the cities of the Zaporizhzhia region,” Vereschuk explained on his Facebook account.

Vereschuk also reported that “50 private cars and a bus with children” have left the city of Energodar. They have passed all the roadblocks and reached Zaporizhzhia,” he added.

Thus, he stressed that more than 30 buses remain at the entrance to the cities of Berdyansk and Mariupol to take residents to Zaporiyia in the morning.

