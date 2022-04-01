Tony Succar tells Infobae how he lives the pre-Grammy 2022: “Peru's support is immense” | INTERVIEW

Tony Succar arrived in Las Vegas this Tuesday, March 31 to attend the edition 64th of the 2022 Grammy Awards that will take place this Saturday, April 3rd. The renowned Peruvian percussionist and composer will compete in the Best Latin Tropical Album category.

The event that awards the best exponents of music nominated the arranger and record producer for the first time for his album “Live in Peru”, a live concert that compiles different versions of the most listened to songs internationally such as “Billie Jean”, “A puro dolor”, “Uptown Funk”, among others.

Despite his busy schedule, the 35-year-old artist of American nationality and Japanese descent took a few minutes to chat with Infobae, just three days away from holding one of the music industry's most important awards.

There is very little left before the 2022 Grammy Awards take place, how do you feel?

I feel super excited, I'm already here in Las Vegas and it's pure joy, celebration and music. The whole industry is coming here and it's time to celebrate all one's efforts. I'm super excited.

Are you going to do a cabal or a ritual prior to the award ceremony?

I don't have a ritual so to speak, but I always try to put myself in a positive mind. I try to make myself aware that I am there (at the Grammys) and winning. Put me in that vibe in the positive and that is already happening. However, sometimes it doesn't work, but sometimes it does like in 2019 when I was a double winner at the Latin Grammys. Positive mind!

Have you written a speech in case you manage to come out as the winner?

I never prepare anything. I don't prepare speeches because I'm afraid to do it and not win. That's why I'm saying it was for pleasure. If I win, at that moment I go straight to the point and say what I have to say.

One is usually ahead of the facts, have you already imagined your reaction when they name the nominees in your category?

I think it will be similar to what happened at the Latin Grammys that I was very nervous. I remember very well that everything seemed to me as if in slow motion, since they opened the envelope or took a break and I said: “open it now, please”. For me it's exciting, it's the best thing to be here, incredible.

You have traveled with your parents and brother to Las Vegas, they are your great support...

It's cool to celebrate with your family and be supported by them. To be able to go, go out and do everything together. They've been with me since day number 1 when I was nobody and now we're the same, together.

Is this the first time you've been away from your baby?

It's actually the second time because a few days ago I was in Boston, had a show and came back only a couple of hours. I saw her and I had to go out again. I don't like the truth, I miss her so much and my wife too. It's very difficult, but there I am with video calls and messages. It's the only way we can be right now.

This time he didn't travel with me more than everything because of the pandemic, because he doesn't have all his vaccines yet. Right now we don't want to risk the baby, so we decided that they (his wife and daughter) stay, I just came with my family.

What does being nominated for the Grammy Awards mean to you?

It means that every effort you make paid off and that it is never too late to achieve dreams. Fight, knock on all possible doors and, even if they close them to you, continue. This is a time of celebration and a lot of struggle.

Music can take you to many places and this is what happened. I have a very small team, but look where I am. Anything is possible.

How did you feel the Peruvian support?

I felt it so much. All Peru's support is immense. I would tell all the fans that Peru is present at the Grammys. Let's go Peru! , we are going to continue making art and we are growing. Let's go forward Peru!

Did you get to see the Peru vs Paraguay match?

I was backstage because I had a concert in Boston, but I was watching it on Facebook and we were just 2-0 when it was my turn to enter the stage. Then I found out it was over and we celebrated. It was spectacular because there were many Peruvian people in the audience with their flags and I was playing music.

The Grammy is a very important achievement for Peru, do you feel great responsibility?

I am honored that I can represent my country and I am lucky to be Peruvian. Being Peruvian is the best, we have everything and I am proud to represent my country. I'm never going to stop, I'm always going to make good music representing my Peru.

Who is your wardrobe designer for the 2022 Grammy Awards?

Gino Amoretti is a designer from Peru, who I was able to work with when I was on the program 'La Voz'. I loved his designs and talked to him about making me something spectacular that represents Peru at the Grammys. It really surprised me, I will be wearing an incredible suit, it has something from Peru and it is very elegant.

