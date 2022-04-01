This is the video by Lina Tejeiro that Instagram censored her: “I'm not going to insist anymore”

Among the posts made by Lina Tejeiro on her social networks, there are several comedy videos, mainly those that are so popular dubbing on TikTok, for example, last Thursday, March 31, the actress posted a video on her TikTok account as well as on Instagram in which she acts as a ñera and dubs the audio she says things like: “I can be a girl, but not just anyone's, okay?... boom! gonorre* and stab him for crazy, for a fool, for rude”.

In turn, the llanera titled this publication as: “When they call me ñera” and, since she recorded this video from a comic perspective, she put the label Humor.

However, although the post is still listed on TikTok on Instagram, the story was totally different, as his video was deleted. Then, from his Stories on Instagram, Tejeiro commented on what happened and put on the table his fears about republishing the video on that social network.

“Hey, they deleted my TikTok, they deleted my Reel de la ñera because I think a lot of people reported it and deleted it. Well, what are we going to do to him. I'm afraid to raise it again and that they will lower it again, that they will scold me, that they will take away my account”, were his first words on the subject.

However, the actress did not sit idly by and in the end she decided to clarify that “there was nothing wrong” in her publication, subsequently, the video of the babysitter appeared again on her Instagram, but only in the Reels section, not in her Feed.

“They republished the video to me, I kind of appealed, I said it was a mistake, that there was nothing wrong with my video and they republished it to me; so, please, don't report it, don't be like that... I know what happened and that is that they deleted it as from the Feed, from the start of the Instagram, but if you go to the Reels there it is, you can see it there.”

However, although everything seemed to be in order again, the video was deleted again shortly after. “They deleted the video again and closed my cell phone session, I think I won't insist anymore. Let's forget the video”, were the words that closed the matter in question.

Last Sunday, March 20, was the date selected in the calendar for the development of the India Catalina 2022 Awards, which are now in their 38th version. And, Lina Tejeiro had a nomination for this award, specifically her name was included in the category of 'Best Supporting Actress in a Telenovela, Series or Miniseries'; for which production? Well, for his work done in 'Chichipatos', a series that the public can watch on Netflix.

However, the llanera actress was not victorious as the winner, that title was won by Marcela Benjumea because of her performance as 'Esther Daza' for 'The chosen granddaughter', therefore, here is the reaction of Lina Tejeiro after not having won:

KEEP READING:











