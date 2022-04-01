They captured Eva Longoria in Yucatan where she records the series “Buscando a México”

Actor Eva Longoria poses at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 6, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

American actress Eva Longoria is located in the Mexican state of Yucatan, where she was captured by fans and media during recordings in many of the natural locations and restaurants of the series “Searching for Mexico” or “Buscando a México” for her translation into Spanish, from the CNN network.

Official state sources informed the EFE news agency that this is a series similar to the one they did in Italy under the title “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy”, where places of common and tourist interest such as restaurants will be explored, among others.

However, the number or name of the natural or archaeological establishments and areas visited or will be visited by the actress who gave birth to “Gabrielle Solis” from “Desperate Wives” has not yet been reported.

What did become known is that the first place that Eva Longoria visited in the State of Yucatán, was one of the many neighborhood markets that exist in the colonies of the city of Mérida, and where she sat down to have breakfast, probably while recording one of the chapters of her next project to be released.

Eva Longoria was captured in Yucatan, where she is filming a new documentary about Mexico REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

In addition, it became known that the actress recorded some passages in a taqueria in the center of Mérida that stands out for its preparations in the traditional cochinita pibil, a dish from Yucatan.

During her stay in the food establishments, the actress caused a stir not because of eating panuchos with cutlery, but because of their beauty and simplicity, which immediately attracted the attention of all the Yucatecan and Yucatecan women who were fortunate enough to be in the same place and at the same time.

In fact, there were several people who approached the actress to take a few photos of the memory with the protagonist of “Buscando a México”.

The series, the agency reported, will not only have a stop in Yucatan, but will also share traditional delicacies and drinks from this country, such as tequila from Jalisco, panuchos from Yucatan and the famous mole from Puebla.

Eva Longoria will visit Jalisco and Puebla Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN

Eva Longoria's most recent project was the documentary “The Civil War”, which reviews the rivalry between boxers Oscar de la Hoya and Julio Cesar Chavez, and what it meant for the Mexican community in the United States.

“I am 100% Mexican and 100% American. At the same time. You don't have to choose,” said Longoria at the presentation of the film, whose plot reviews the differences between Chavez, a veteran Mexican boxer, and De la Hoya, a promising young American of Mexican origin.

The peak of his competition came in 1996, when the fight between the two athletes divided the Mexican community between those who supported Chavez, a boxing legend in their country, and those who opted for De la Hoya, seen by others as an American alien to their culture.

“Oscar (de la Hoya) and I have been friends for 25 years and he told me that he wanted me to direct the documentary about the anniversary of the fight,” Longoria explained during the post-premiere colloquium.

Eva Longoria is passionate about documentaries Photo: EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/Archive

Longoria, who until now had directed several television projects and short films, expressed her love for the documentary genre: “It's one of my favorite media. I love to humanize problems.”

With information from EFE

