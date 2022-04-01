These are the lowest-rated universities in Colombia

Saber Pro tests are conducted on students who are completing a degree to evaluate and determine the quality of education acquired during the years of professionalization. Given the results applied in 2020, the 10 worst universities in Colombia were rated.

This test aims to define the basic skills that a professional should have in the country. It is based on five general components: quantitative reasoning, critical reading, English, written communication and citizenship skills.

The 2020 results showed a slight improvement to the 2019 results.

The assessment has a maximum range of 300 points. Universities scored an average of 156, adding three points more than in 2019, while universities reached 142 points, two points more than in 2019, technological institutions 140 points, one point higher than in 2019, and technical institutions an average of 135 points, two points higher than in the previous year.

It is worrying that different public universities perform so poorly. To this is added the change in the virtual modality that was adopted on account of the arrival of covid-19 in Colombia. Next, the ranking:

1. Chocó Technology: 120,2 (Quibdo - Public)

2. From La Guajira: 130.7 (Riohacha - Public)

3. Popular del Cesar: 138.1 (Aguachica - Public)

4. From the Pacific: 138.4 (Buenaventura - Public)

5. Metropolitan: 139 (Barranquilla - Private)

6. Simon Bolivar: 140.3 (Barranquilla - Private)

7. From the Amazon: 140.7 (Florence - Public)

8. Colombian Cooperative: 140.9 (Barrancabermeja - Private)

9. Santiago de Cali: 140.9 (Palmyra - Private)

10. Andean Area: 140.9 (Pereira - Private)

In addition to the Simon Bolivar University, three other universities classified as having high academic quality recorded low results in the tests: UniSinú de Monteria, Cordoba de Monteria and the General José María Córdova Military Cadet School in Bogotá.

For its part, a study by the Laboratory of Economics of Education of the Javeriana University, revealed that the careers with the highest demand and with the lowest results are:

· Psychology

· Environmental engineering

· Systems engineering

· Economics

In the aforementioned careers, seven out of ten students are at very low performance levels.

On the other hand, the areas of medicine, dentistry and industrial engineering have the most outstanding students who obtained the best results in the evaluation.

This analysis shows that most students are in levels 1 and 2 of the results, although the highest ranking on the scale is 4, which shows that professionals with low performance profiles in basic skills and skills would be graduating.

In many regions of the country, parents do not have many options and have to limit themselves to the educational offer available in their community, regardless of whether they have the desired quality. The ranking carried out by the Laboratory for Economics of Education (LEE) , through the tool 'Read Your College' evaluated more than 8,000 public schools throughout Colombia and mentioned the 20 worst.

The tool is used to quickly and amicably consult how the country's official colleges are doing in six dimensions (academic achievement, English and connectivity, permanence and well-being, teaching, improvement and student probation.)

Through the 'Read Your Colegio' index, important aspects of education were scrutinized in more than 8,000 public schools, and it was found that 39% of the country's official institutions perform high in educational quality, 40% performed on average and 21% perform poorly.

For this, the multidimensional index measures performance from 0 to 110 points, so that the best schools are those that exceed the threshold of 70 points, those with average performance between 70 and 50 points, and those that do not reach this threshold are rated as low-quality institutions.

Among the worst public schools in Colombia, the first is in Santa Marta, followed by a school in Socorro, Santander; third of one in Acacias, Meta,; then in Bucaramanga and the fifth in Cucuta.

