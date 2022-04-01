“The INE must stop being the heritage of groups”: Claudia Sheinbaum defended AMLO's electoral reform

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 30NOVIEMBRE2021.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, en compañía del gabinete de Seguridad y Salud conformados por: Luis Cresencio Sandoval, secretario de la Defensa Nacional; Rafael Ojeda Durán, secretario de Marina, Luis Rodríguez Bucio, comandante de la Guardia Nacional y Rosa Icela Rodríguez, secretaria de Seguridad Pública y Atención Ciudadana, así como Jorge Alcocer, secretario de Salud; Hugo López-Gatell, subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción a la Salud y el secretario de Relaciones Exteriores Marcelo Ebrard, encabezaron la conferencia de prensa en el Antiguo Palacio Virreinal, sede del gobierno capitalino. Las y los funcionarios dieron cifras en materia de seguridad y acciones para combatir los delitos en la capital del país, así como el informe sobre el trato que ha tenido la pandemia por Covid-19 y su respectiva vacunación. FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

The head of government of Mexico City (CDMX), Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, defended the electoral reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), assuring that the National Electoral Institute (INE) has become the patrimony of some groups.

At a press conference, the capital's president recalled that the electoral body belongs to the people, however, in recent years the Institute has become the heritage of power groups.

He reiterated that democracy also belongs to the people, so electoral councillors must remember that they owe their salary and position to Mexicans.

“The INE belongs to the people of Mexico, not to the electoral councillors, not to the political parties. Democracy is something for everyone, as established by the Constitution of the Republic. So, that the electoral councillors are no longer distributed by quotas and that they really feel that their position, their assignment, they owe it to the people of Mexico, there can be nothing better to strengthen democracy in our country,” he said.

For this reason, the head of the local executive continued, she agrees with the electoral reform of President López Obrador, which proposes, among other things, the election of magistrates and judges of the Electoral Institute and the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation (TEPJF) through citizen voting, because if it takes place, it will “strengthen organs and democracy”.

At the end of her press conference, the capital's president wrote: “Democracy is not part of the INE or of any group or party, it belongs to the people. Democracy is the sovereignty of the people and the right of the people to elect and evaluate their rulers.”

It should be recalled that on March 30, President López Obrador announced that the electoral reform initiative he will present to the Legislative Branch includes the reduction of multi-member deputies and senators.

“It is to reduce the number; nothing more than we are still analyzing whether there are only elected legislators left, we are seeing that, but there will be a decrease without a doubt,” he said.

During his traditional morning press conference, the federal president explained that his initiative also includes reducing the budget of political parties and the National Electoral Institute.

Likewise, the reform prioritizes the election through the direct vote of the people of INE councillors and magistrates. This establishes that the Executive, Legislative and Judicial branches each present 20 candidates to have a total of 20 citizens with gender parity, and whoever has the highest number of votes cast by citizens, would be the new holder of the INE.

