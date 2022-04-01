The gala look and tweets in the middle of the World Cup draw: Sergio Aguero was the protagonist in Qatar

The World Cup draw had multiple personalities from international football. One of them was Sergio Agüero, who had to retire as a professional after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia when he had just signed with Barcelona in Spain. Kun never lost the smile on his face despite that and confirmed that he will attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup, although not to be part of the coaching staff of Lionel Scaloni as proposed to him.

During the gala, the former striker attended with his girlfriend Sofía Calzetti in a look that attracted attention: suit, vest and bow. “This is another vest, now I came with a bow,” clarified the Kun, who had shown himself with a tie the day before. “Here we are in Qatar,” he tweeted alongside an image on the red carpet. Agüero caught the attention of several of those present and settled into his corresponding seat with a fixture in hand: “Which group are we going to?”

Later, the official account of the World Cup quoted him with one of his famous phrases. Instead of “are we going to play?” , they wrote “are we going to draw?”. And the former Manchester City responded with an emoji with glasses.

About the last draw he had appreciated, he recalled: “I think we were training, I didn't see all this. Now that I'm somewhere else, it's a show all this. It's good, fun.”

Before Argentina knew that Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland, Aguero had asked for peace of mind: “We are fine. We are saying to see who we don't want, but they are also there frowning the coco. Everyone is also aware that Argentina is doing well today as well”. And he closed: “We are going to try not to make Germany in the group, but we have to be calm, nothing happens. You have to have faith that everything will be fine.”

Finally, he used his Twitter account to report live on the fixture of the national team. He specified the date, time and stadium of each of the presentations of the Lionel Scaloni team: Tuesday 22 November against Saudi Arabia, starting at 10 at the Lusail stadium, Saturday 26/11 against Mexico, from 16 at the Education stadium and Wednesday 30/11 against Poland, from 10 at Lusail.

KUN AGÜERO'S TWEETS DURING THE GALA IN QATAR

KEEP READING: