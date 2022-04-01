The curious encounter between Federico Gutiérrez and a young follower of the Historical Pact

The presidential candidate of Team for Colombia, Federico Gutiérrez, in the midst of the meetings he is carrying out around the country. It was approached by a follower of the Historical Pact, who recorded it with his cell phone, they had a conversation about the campaign and the current situation in the country.

The moment 'Fico' agreed to talk to the young man, the dialogue began: “We are tired of more of the same and everything that continuity represents and that is why I respectfully call him President Petro.”

To which the applicant replied: “I vacano these meetings brother, the first thing is that for all this to happen there must be democracy and freedom, that is what we are going to sustain”.

He also added that: “What I say to young people is that we have to guarantee opportunities to all of them, in study, education, opportunities. I understand a lot of discomforts and what we are going to do is change that. No more hate speech or class struggle. Vote for whoever you want, that is democracy and freedoms.”

The supporter pretista took the floor and questioned Gutiérrez about his affinity with the administration of President Iván Duque, “we see that you are favourable to the current Government and for everyone it is not a secret that it is a disastrous government,” he said.

To which Federico told him that his goal was not to speak ill of the previous governments, “nobody will see me talking about governments backwards, they will see me working forward for the people. I appreciate you being here and that we can discuss it.”

Similarly, the candidate of the coalition 'Team for Colombia' invited young people to vote well in the upcoming elections.

He ended by asking the name of the young man who identified himself as Harrison, and reiterating his support for Gustavo Petro, “as this is for freedoms and democracy, I respectfully reiterate that Petro is president,” he said.

Federico Gutiérrez ended up inviting young people to watch the video and join him in the next election.

This Friday the presidential candidate posted it on his Twitter account “Thinking differently cannot make us enemies. That is democracy and we cannot put it at risk. We are open to dialogue and to respect each other's differences. No divisions, no hatred! #FicoPresidente”.

This way he posted it on his social networks. Photo: Twitter @FicoGutierrez

After days of controversy, the National Electoral Council decided to allow Federico Gutiérrez, the presidential candidate of the Team for Colombia, to appear on the first round card under his pseudonym. Thus, in the format the politician will be found under the name of Fico.

The decision was made despite the fact that Law 62 of 1988, the most recent provision on the subject in the current Electoral Code, states that when candidates register to participate before the registrar, they must present their identity document and their real and full name appears on it, which is written on the form.

“In the election for President of the Republic, citizens will vote with electoral cards printed with the symbols, emblems and colors of the different political parties or movements participating in the voting, with clear printing of the name and surnames of the respective candidate,” the regulations read.

Thus, presidential candidates are registered with emblems, names and surnames, and these must be printed on the card. However, there are no specific provisions on the use of trailers in this instance.

