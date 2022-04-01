The Commander of the Pereira Police was withdrawn for the alleged assembly of a drug 'pot' in the house of a 93-year-old grandmother

The withdrawal from office of Colonel Aníbal Villamizar, police commander in Pereira (Risaralda), in the coffee region, was the first consequence of what would be a false judicial positive in that city, where the house of a 93-year-old grandmother was demolished in an event of the Ministry of Defense, after the authorities assured that a drug store operated there and that it was also a den for robbers that had the residents of the La Libertad neighborhood flogged.

According to police sources who consulted in Semana magazine, Villamizar, was relieved of his post due to the alleged irregularities that occurred around the demolition of the older adult's house and which the minister himself, Diego Molano, presided over last Friday, March 18.

Meanwhile, in the newspaper El Tiempo, they recalled that because of this fact, the mayor of the city of Matecaña, Carlos Maya, requested the investigation into what happened, so a disciplinary commission of the Police was sent to that city.

“In a decent country, the people who led the operation of the demolition of the alleged false positive should step aside, so that the investigation progresses and gives peace of mind to all Pereirans,” they stressed what the local president said.

In the television news report Noticias Uno, last weekend said that the relatives of the older adult reported that the police, prior to the security event presided over by Molano, carried out a montage in which street residents even participated in order to make the place look like a retail outlet in narcotic drugs.

“She was always aware of her house and didn't want to leave there,” Carlos Andrés Sánchez, one of the grandchildren who owns the house, told the news.

In that medium, they also indicated that the older adult accepted, a month ago, to be transferred, due to her senile dementia, to a home passing through the Mayor's Office of Pereira and the house was supervised by one of the woman's children, who is also an older adult.

While on RCN Radio, the grandson of the affected woman indicated that although there was an order to demolish the house, this process occurred because the house was threatened with ruin, but not because it was linked to drug trafficking.

“Indeed on Friday we realized that the house was being demolished because it was a pot for 10 years, when we have papers that say that the house was never due to drug trafficking, but simply because of deterioration and collapse. Even my grandmother lived there until a month ago and was taken by the same mayor's office for a passing home in La Florida,” Sanchez said on that station.

However, Minister Molano assured that it was a den for robbers, vendors and drug users.

“In a place of consumption, zones of fear are generated. I'm sure no one wanted to stop by at night. The older adult is afraid, the parents who had to cross through the La Libertad neighborhood were afraid of them,” said the official, when he spoke of this alleged result of Plan 1.000 Against Microtrafficking.

But days before the event, according to the grandson of the affected older adult, members of the security forces went to the house, and with his permission and that of his father, they entered to make some images of the interior of the house. However, at a time when Sanchez had to leave and his father was left alone, the uniformed, apparently, entered some street dwellers to pretend that he was a pot of microtrafficking.

“What we knew was that on Thursday, I opened the door to the police myself, because you trust them, they came in with a camera, they recorded inside the house, but at a time when I left, my dad and they entangled him, some homeless people came in and recorded them consuming inside the house,” said the grandson on RCN Radio.





