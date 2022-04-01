The agenda of the Argentine team heading to the World Cup: Italy on the horizon and the friendly that fell after the draw

Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Ecuador v Argentina - Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha, Guayaquil, Ecuador - March 29, 2022 Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reacts Pool via REUTERS/Franklin Jacome

The Argentine team is already focused on the World Cup in Qatar. Although FIFA has not yet defined when the suspended match with Brazil pending for qualifiers will be played, Lionel Scaloni and his coaching staff are working together with AFA to outline the best possible schedule in the run-up to the World Cup.

In the face of the premiere of the top men's football competition of national teams, with a date scheduled for November 21, there are still two friendly windows left during the year. The first will be in June, once the European season ends and a global break is put on a global level in all competitions.

In that instance, Argentina has already scheduled the planning for the pre-match against Italy in London for next June 1. The Argentine delegation will meet in England during the last days of May and will concentrate on the premises of Watford, a team that plays in the Premier League, to prepare the match against the team led by Roberto Mancini.

After an agreement between the presidents of Conmebol and UEFA, the last Copa America champion and the brand-new winner of the Euro Cup — who has suffered the hard blow of failing to qualify for Qatar after losing in the first instance of the repechage against North Macedonia — will face each other at the legendary Wembley Stadium for the Finalissima.

El 1 de junio se verán las caras argentinos e italianos en Wembley

“It's a good test. It is one of the best teams in the world. It is very important for us, not to assess where we are, but to compete. For us it's stimulating. We are already analyzing how they play, knowing that it is a good test,” said the Argentine coach in the pre-match against Venezuela about the value of facing the Italians.

Once the match against the Nazionale passes, Scaloni and the directors who accompany the National Team intends to play another friendly in Europe. Whether in English territory or elsewhere, but there is still no definite rival. It should be noted that the selected from the Old Continent will have a date for the new edition of the UEFA Nations League, therefore it will not be possible to coordinate a friendly against any national team from that continent.

Will Brazil be an option then? It still remains to be defined when and where this match will be played, which was cut short by the invasion of a police officer and that FIFA decreed that it be played in neutral venue.

“Our idea is that as soon as the leagues finish, we can have six, seven days of practice and see what other opponent we can play with. It should also be borne in mind that the boys come from a very long season. You have to play with that, with training, and with the boys' holidays. It is useless to have them concentrated for 25 days. We'll play with that,” Scaloni clarified about his idea of working with the players called up during the midyear break.

In September, about two months before the start of the World Cup, there will be a new double day set by FIFA for national teams to play friendly matches. There, shortly after the start of the new season, the idea of Scaloni and the rest of his coaching staff would be to hold a concentration with the footballers in the United States. One of the ideas used would be to base in the city of Los Angeles and be able to play there a couple more games before the world cup premiere. However, that planning seems to be diluted after sharing Group C of the World Cup with Mexico.

México enfrentará a Argentina en el Mundial: era uno de los apuntados para jugar un amistoso

Faced with the impossibility of facing European teams, which will once again have a new phase of the Nations League, one of the variables that had gained strength was that of facing the Mexican team led by Gerardo Martino. Coach Lionel Scaloni himself warned from Doha that this desire was extinguished after the draw: “He fell. We have to look for another one. He was the only one more or less there for sure, now to look for something else. Undoubtedly, it is not an important thing about friendlies, playing against rivals. We know very well how we want to play. Of course I would like to prepare for the World Cup by playing, but the most important thing is how we are doing.”

On the way to the World Cup, Argentine fans — for now — will not have the classic farewell in Argentina. With the change in the calendar of the World Cup - it went from being played in June to November -, the chance that there will be a friendly on national soil was almost dismissed. Something that both Messi and Ángel Di María have already seen after the rout against Vinotinto on the Boca court.

“I have been happy here for a long time, since before I won the cup, it's a wonderful group, people love me a lot and they show me more and more. I am grateful, after the cup flows all natural, winning helps to make everything prettier and easier. We finished this last day, because I don't think we can go back to Argentina before the World Cup,” said the star who said goodbye to the public in La Bombonera.

For his part, another one who referred to the possible last match on Argentine soil was Fideo. “I'm just going to say thank you for the enormous love I received. I always dreamed of everything I experienced on this beautiful night. It was probably my last match with this shirt in Argentina. And to be able to say that it was a wonderful night is not enough. Thank you, thank you and thank you a thousand times”, said the man who emerged in the Rosario Central quarry and that in June he could leave PSG because his contract with the Parisian team expires.

The road will end in Qatar on Tuesday, November 22, in the debut match against Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium that will start Group C. Then it will continue against Mexico on Saturday, November 26 at the Education City Stadium. The closing of the group stage will be closed on Wednesday 30 November against Poland at the Lusail Stadium.

