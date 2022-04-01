Sporting Cristal vs San Martín: goals and summary of Grimaldo's 4-1 celestial win with a double for Liga 1

Sporting Cristal vs San Martín: the celestial team thrashed 4-1 against the 'holy' draw for the 8th date of the Liga 1 Apertura Tournament in the first match of the day that was played at the Alberto Gallardo stadium.

Sporting Cristal returned to the path of triumph and with a win after two straight draws. The celestial team scored their third victory in League 1, accumulated 12 points and for the time being climbed to sixth place in the league 1 standings. For his part, San Martín chained his sixth straight defeat in the championship and is last in the standings with three units.

Sporting Cristal opened the scoring in the 15 minutes with a goal by Irven Ávila from the edge of the small area of San Martín. The holy team equalized the match with a head shot by Gonzalo Verón at 27′. That's how they went to rest.

In the second half, Sporting Cristal found the advantage at 50 'with the stellar appearance of the attacker Joao Grimaldo who was the figure of the commitment after his entry to replace Percy Liza.

Sporting Cristal took advantage of an error in the start of the 'saint' team and scored the third of the afternoon through Jesús Castillo, who recovered the ball and ended up in the opposite area to score 3-1 after a sensational assist from Christofer Gonzales.

Grimaldo appeared again in the rival area to add his double and score 4-1 for Sporting Cristal. The 19-year-old striker scored his first two goals in a light blue shirt.

Sporting Cristal will face Flamengo in its debut in Group H of the 2022 Copa Libertadores next Tuesday, April 5. For its part, San Martín will play against Melgar on the 9th date of Liga 1 the following Sunday, April 10.

CRISTAL VS SAN MARTÍN GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE INCIDENTS

END OF THE MATCH

MIN 63: Goal for Sporting Cristal! Joao Grimaldo added a double and scored 4-1 against San Martín.

MIN 56: Goal for Sporting Cristal! Jesús Castillo increased the count 3-1 against San Martín.

MIN 50: Goal for Sporting Cristal! Joao Grimaldo scored the second celestial goal with a cross shot (2-1) against San Martín.

MIN 46: The second half began.

MIN 45: End of the first half.

MIN 27: Goal for San Martín! Gonzalo Verón equalized the score with a 1-1 header against Cristal.

MIN 15: Goal for Sporting Cristal! Irven Ávila opened the score 1-0 against San Martin.

MIN 13: Ugh! Calcaterra without a score inside the penalty area, shot bitten and misses a goal chance.

MIN 11: Espinoza (San Martín) shot over the crossbar.

MIN 06: The match is paralyzed by an involuntary blow by Calcaterra (Cristal) on the head of Álvaro Ampuero (San Martín)

MIN 01: The second half began.

CONFIRMED LINEUPS OF CRISTAL VS SAN MARTIN

Sporting Cristal: Renato Solis, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola, Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chavez, Horacio Calcaterra, C. Gonzales, Leandro Sosa, Jesus Castillo, Irven Avila and Percy Liza.

San Martin: Martin Parra, Alejandro Gonzalez, Alvaro Ampuero, Yhirbis Cordoba, Alessandro Milesi, Fernando Melgar, Diego Espinoza, Axel Moyano, Diego Soto, Gonzalo Verón and Joffre Escobar.

PREVIOUS INFORMATION ABOUT CRISTAL VS SAN MARTIN

WHEN AND AT WHAT TIME DO SPORTING CRISTAL VS SAN MARTÍN PLAY?

The match Sporting Cristal vs San Martín will be played this Friday, April 1 from 1:15pm (Peruvian time) Celestes seek to resume the path of triumph at home after drawing 2-2 against Academia Cantolao.

WHERE DO SPORTING CRISTAL VS SAN MARTIN PLAY?

The stage of the compromise between Cristal and San Martín will be the Alberto Gallardo stadium and will host together with the fans the players from the Peruvian national team who won the quota for the Qatar 2022 repechage.

TV CHANNEL TO WATCH SPORTING CRISTAL VS SAN MARTÍN

The live broadcast of the Cristal vs San Martín match will be broadcast live by Gol Perú on Movistar Tv pay TV on channels 14 and 714 HD. In addition, via streaming through the Movistar Play application (app).

Sporting Cristal seeks to reach the duel with San Martín after chaining two draws in a row. The first at home against Cantolao (2-2) and the last against Carlos Stein in Lambayeque. The celestial team aims to add up to three to regain ground in the league 1 standings in the which ranks 11th with nine points after winning two wins, three draws and one loss in the six matches played in the Apertura Tournament.

Cristal coach Roberto Mosquera recovers the players called up to the Peruvian national team after being absent in the last match against Carlos Stein. Jhilmar Lora, Horacio Calcaterra, Yoshimar Yotún and Christofer Gonzales rejoined training with the squad and would be part of the starting team this Friday.

San Martín coach Juan José Luvera will have the difficult task of surprising on matchday eight of Liga 1 with an away win and thus break the bad streak of five straight defeats that have left him in last place in the table.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS FOR SPORTING CRISTAL VS SAN MARTÍN

Sporting Cristal: Alejandro Duarte; Jhilmar Lora, Gianfranco Chavez, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola, Jesus Castillo, Yoshimar Yotún, Horacio Calcaterra, Christofer Gonzales; Irven Avila and Percy Liza.

San Martin: Martin Parra, Alejandro Gonzalez, Alvaro Ampuero, Yhirbis Cordoba, Sergio Aranda, Fernando Melgar, Diego Espinoza, Axel Moyano, Diego Soto, Gonzalo Verón and Joffre Escobar.

Sporting Cristal vs San Martín: se integraron al plantel los jugadores celestes que disputaron las Eliminatorias con Perú (Foto: @ClubSCristal)

SPORTING CRISTAL VS SAN MARTÍN MATCH SCHEDULE

- Peru/1:15 p.m.

- Mexico/12:15 m.

- United States (Miami)/1:15 p.m.

- Colombia / 1: 15 p.m.

- Ecuador / 1: 15 p.m.

- Venezuela/1:15 p.m.

- Bolivia / 2: 15 p.m.

- Paraguay / 3: 15 p.m.

- Uruguay / 3: 15 p.m.

- Chile / 3: 15 p.m.

- Argentina / 3: 15 p.m.

- Brasil / 3: 15 p.m.

- Spain/7:15 p.m.

LAST MATCHES SPORTING CRISTAL VS SAN MARTIN

03/09/21 Sporting Cristal 1-1 San Martin

30/05/21 Sporting Cristal 2-0 San Martin

07/11/20 San Martin 0-2 Sporting Cristal

09/09/20 Sporting Cristal 2-0 San Martin

27/10/19 San Martin 1-1 Sporting Cristal

5/13/19 Sporting Cristal 4-0 San Martin

10/27/18 Sporting Cristal 0-1 San Martin

01/08/18 San Martin 0-3 Sporting Cristal

21/04/18 Sporting Cristal 4-1 San Martin

03/03/18 San Martin 1-5 Sporting Cristal

