Slap or palazo: they created piñatas by Jada Pinkett and Chris Rock after Will Smith hit

Undoubtedly, one of the best moments on world television was the slap that actor Will Smith gave to comedian Chris Rock, after offending his wife, Jada Pinkett, with a joke about his alopecia during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

After this awkward but intense moment, Mexicans were surprised and flooded social networks with their reactions, opinions, comments and criticisms about this fact, which, unless someone proves otherwise, went out of the script established by La Academia.

One of the Facebook profiles that couldn't miss talking about it, very much in its own way, was the famous Piñatería Ramírez, known for making replicas, with paper and paste, of the most remembered moments of popular culture.

Now they decided to recreate Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett. The comedian and actor wears a black suit with blue, white shirt and a bow tie. A very similar outfit to the one she wore last Sunday, March 27. For her part, the Matrix actress has a green dress, identical to the one she wore that night.

“Pinata by chris rock so he doesn't make fun of the hairy ones. Piñateria Ramirez gives you the opportunity, that Will Smith had. Why will he be able to put the p! t* my son's friend.. but never! Tell pelona to place your order and call now” (sic), was the message that accompanied the photographs.

Users applauded the work of those in charge of making the piñatas (Photo: Facebook/Piñatería Ramírez)

However, they also shared the snapshot of two other piñatas that recreated the moment, which happened in mid-2020, when Jada confessed to Will Smith that she cheated on him with rapper August Alsina, whom she met thanks to her son, Jaden, when she was 23 years old and was going through a “difficult” situation.

Some passers-by stopped to take the picture, simulating a slap. In addition, they were placed in different positions to simulate blows, distances and even inflammations.

The followers of this page immediately reacted and began to place their comments. Some applauded the work of the people who made the piñatas, because, they said they were very similar to real people.

Another sector decided to continue the teasing and shared some jokes and memes. They also stressed that, until now, no one has spoken out against these creations, as has happened on previous occasions.

Finally, they did not pass messages related to Eduardo Yáñez, another actor who decided to hit a reporter on a red carpet, because he had asked him about his son, who had just been in an accident.

Chris Rock mocked Will Smith's wife's alopecia, which caused the actor's fury (Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder)

After each of those involved gave their perspective on the facts, in addition to the diverse opinions of the entertainment world, last Wednesday The Academy invited actor Will Smith to send a written statement about their conduct at the 2022 Oscar gala.

According to a statement sent to EFE, the actor has 15 days to send that statement before on April 18 the Academy “takes any disciplinary action”, which could be “suspension, expulsion or any other sanction allowed in the statutes.”

The institution also clarified that it asked Smith to leave the ceremony after the incident, but he refused, although he admitted that “he could have managed the situation differently.”

That clarification comes after one of the gala's presenters, Wanda Sykes, criticized on Ellen DeGeneres' program the Academy's permissiveness towards the actor.

“You assault someone, they escort you out of the building and that's it. But to let it go on... I thought it was disgusting,” said Sykes, who then had to take the stage to continue conducting the ceremony.

KEEP READING