Russia says Ukrainian helicopters crossed the border and attacked a fuel tank on its territory

A still image taken from video footage shows members of the Russian Emergencies Ministry extinguishing a fire at a fuel depot in the city of Belgorod, Russia April 1, 2022. Russian Emergencies Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Russia accused Ukraine on Friday of attacking an oil depot on the outskirts of the Russian city of Belgorod, next to the Russian-Ukrainian border, which caused a major fire.

“The fire in the oil depot occurred as a result of an air strike by two helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that entered Russian territory at low altitude. There are no casualties,” said the governor of Belgorod, Viacheslav Gladkov, quoted by Russian agencies.

Emergency services indicated that the fire spread to eight fuel tanks, each with a capacity of 2,000 cubic meters.

“There is a risk that the fire will continue to spread,” said a source quoted by the official Russian agency TASS, which specified that the territory of the oil depot houses a total of 27 tanks, 14 of them as those affected by the fire.

The Russian Ministry for the Emergency Situation reported that about 170 firefighters and fire extinguishers are involved in the work to suppress the fire.

Belgorod is about 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and about 70 kilometers from Kharkiv, the most important city in eastern Ukraine, besieged by Russia since 24 February.

News in development