Run Run: Meet Lucila, the Andean fox who stole her heart at Granja Porcón

Run Run, the most beloved Andean fox by many Peruvians, is opening a new house, after it was moved to Cajamarca. In order to give this animal better welfare, it was decided to take it to Granja Porcón, a place that is 45 minutes from the city.

As is known, this site is home to more than 50 wild species, which due to various factors and to preserve their lineage are found in this place.

To the good luck of Run Run, in her new home there is also an Andean fox named Lucila, who has undoubtedly stolen the little fox's heart. According to the breeders of this large park, both animals have hit it off in the best way. Has he found love?

It is worth mentioning that Lucila is also an Andean fox, who was rescued about a month ago. She is very playful and has welcomed her new partner very well. In addition, since they have met they have not stopped playing and running around their new space.

Both share a spacious environment of 140 square meters. Their new home is located in an area with a typical climate of their natural habitat and has the right conditions for its adaptation process, according to Serfor representatives.

When asked the specialists about whether Run Run could return to its natural habitat, they replied that having been extracted from the wild as a breeding product of the illegal wildlife trade, his parents did not teach him how to hunt, feed and defend against predators, so he must remain under the care humans in a breeding center.

Run Run was transferred to this location, following a quarantine process in which it was closely monitored by specialists from the Forest and Wildlife Technical Administration (ATFF) Serfor Lima. Due to its optimal condition, it was determined that it was suitable to know the venue that hosted it.

While in quarantine, the specialists of the ATFFS Lima of SERFOR provided veterinary care to the fox, with a balanced diet, consisting of 95% meat and 5% fruits and tubers. The latest analyses showed that the fox was healthy and recovered from diseases contracted in its contact with dogs, such as ehrlichia and anaplasma.

Now, the specialists of ATFFS Cajamarca monitor the health status of Run Run every day and permanently coordinate with Granja Porcón the details related to the process of adaptation of the Andean fox in its new home.

Run Run in your new home | Photos: Serfor

HOW TO GET TO LA GRANJA PORCÓN

To get to Granja Porcón you must go to the Plaza de Armas of Cajamarca, from there are several buses to the busy place. From the city to this area it is approximately 45 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that Granja Porcón has a pine forest of more than 12,000 hectares, with extensive vegetation and typical landscapes of the Cajamarquina mountains. It is located at an altitude of 3510 meters and is home to various species of wild animals in captivity such as jaguar, vicuña, Andean condor, among others.

