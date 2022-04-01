Néstor Villanueva agrees to sign the divorce papers to Florcita Polo Díaz: “I will do it out of respect and love”

There is no turning back. After seeing the cry of his still wife Florcita Polo Díaz on Magaly TV La Firme, Nestor Villanueva decided not to fight for her marriage anymore and sign the divorce papers. However, he made it clear that he will separate so as not to make Susy Díaz's daughter suffer any more, and not because he no longer loves her or because he has been unfaithful to her with another women.

“I respect her decision, I love my wife, she knows how much I love her and how much I love my family. If I have to step aside, I will take it out of love and respect,” said the cumbiambero at the insistence of Magaly Medina, who said to have been touched by the tears of frustration that Florcita let out during their interview.

Immediately, the 'Magpie' let her know the feelings of her ex-partner, assuring that Polo Díaz is not enjoying the breakup at all. “She has given it a lot of thought, she has already taken it, it is painful for her as anyone who decides to end her marriage,” said the 'Magpie', to which Néstor pointed out that he too was suffering, since he has always wanted to keep his family together.

“I am concerned about the growth of my children, I have always behaved well with them and with my wife. At no time have I been absent. If I suddenly made a mistake because we were getting married young, I apologize. All couples have problems. We have overcome worse problems, this is not so much for me... It is not infidelity ,” said Villanueva.

DANCER REPORTS HIM FOR HARASSMENT

In the same edition of Magaly TV La Firme, a dancer identified as Tessy Linda stated, through a statement, that the cumbia singer has been looking for her insistently since December. “It tells me that he is single, that his current relationship has ended and that he did not plan to return to his wife,” the document says.

“I ask him, as I told him in a thousand ways, not to look for me again and let alone mention me because I will take the evidence of all his messages where he persistently seeks me to this day. My name is being mentioned as if I were looking for it (...) He has to take on as a man and learn to respect when he is not ,” he added.

According to the dancer's statements, they met when she was just 16 years old. Although they managed to maintain a loving relationship, they ended when Nestor met Florcita Polo at an event. However, they met again recently and he would not have stopped harassing her to relive the romance they had in the past. Villanueva said nothing about these allegations.

